Hepatitis Drugs Global Market Report 2022: Rising Hepatitis Infection Rates Propel Sector Growth

The global hepatitis drugs market is expected to grow from $17.12 billion in 2021 to $17.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.07%. The market is expected to grow to $21.68 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.55%.

North America was the largest region in the hepatitis drugs market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the hepatitis drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing number of cases of different types of hepatitis is significantly driving the growth of the hepatitis drugs market. Various types of hepatitis need different drugs for treatment and this increases the demand for hepatitis drugs. According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2019, 296 million people had chronic hepatitis B infection, with an average of 1.5 million new infections every year. This increasing number of hepatitis infections will invariably increase the need and consumption of hepatitis drugs. Thus, the increasing number of different types of hepatitis is expected to propel the growth of hepatitis drugs in the forecast period.

New product launches are a significant trend in the hepatitis drugs market. The key players in the hepatitis drugs sector are focusing on launching new products for hepatitis treatments to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in September 2020, MYR Pharmaceuticals, a Germany-based biotechnology company launched HEPCLUDEX (bulevirtide) in Germany, France, and Austria for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B and D. HEPCLUDEX is the first European drug to be approved for the treatment of chronic hepatitis D. HEPCLUDEX inhibits the entry of HBV/HDV into hepatocytes and viral spread within the liver by blocking the NTCP receptor on the surface of hepatocytes.

In March 2021, Gilead Sciences, a US-based biopharmaceutical company acquired MYR GmbH for cash consideration of $1.55 billion (€1.45 billion). As a result of the acquisition, Gilead leverages the MYR GmbH's new drugs and expansion of the market globally in providing better treatment for hepatitis. MYR GmbH is a Germany-based company that develops inhibitors for chronic hepatitis B and D infections.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Drug Class: Interferon Alphas; HIV NRTIs; Nucleotide Polymerase/NS5A Inhibitor Combinations; Hepatitis C Protease/NS5A Inhibitor Combinations; NS5A Inhibitors; Nucleotide Polymerase Inhibitors; Nucleoside Analogue Antivirals; Thrombopoiesis Stimulating Agents

2) By Route Of Administration: Oral; Injection

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies; Online Pharmacies

4) By Application: Hepatitis A; Hepatitis B; Hepatitis C; Hepatitis D; Hepatitis E

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Hepatitis Drugs Market Characteristics

3. Hepatitis Drugs Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Hepatitis Drugs

5. Hepatitis Drugs Market Size And Growth

6. Hepatitis Drugs Market Segmentation

7. Hepatitis Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Hepatitis Drugs Market

9. China Hepatitis Drugs Market

10. India Hepatitis Drugs Market

11. Japan Hepatitis Drugs Market

12. Australia Hepatitis Drugs Market

13. Indonesia Hepatitis Drugs Market



14. South Korea Hepatitis Drugs Market

15. Western Europe Hepatitis Drugs Market

16. UK Hepatitis Drugs Market

17. Germany Hepatitis Drugs Market

18. France Hepatitis Drugs Market

19. Eastern Europe Hepatitis Drugs Market

20. Russia Hepatitis Drugs Market

21. North America Hepatitis Drugs Market

22. USA Hepatitis Drugs Market

23. South America Hepatitis Drugs Market

24. Brazil Hepatitis Drugs Market

25. Middle East Hepatitis Drugs Market

26. Africa Hepatitis Drugs Market

27. Hepatitis Drugs Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Hepatitis Drugs Market

29. Hepatitis Drugs Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Gilead Sciences Inc.

F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

