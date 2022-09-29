Gourmet Salt Market Share Worth $ 3,938 Million by 2020 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rapid Increase in the Demand for Traditional Cuisines with Enhanced Flavours

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Gourmet Salt Market size was valued at $ 3,938 million in 2020, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.81% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Gourmet salts are unrefined, comparatively high-quality salts with a low sodium content derived from a natural source. These salts are of various types such as fleur de sel, sel gris, himalayan salt, flake salt, specialty salt and others. This salt is used in cooking various cuisine to increase the flavor of food as well as to make it more attractive to the eye. It is also used to improve the texture and flavor of food. Gourmet salts have an advantage over regular table salt due to properties like high mineral content and high solubility. Gourmet salts are utilized in a wide range of applications, including bakery, confectionery, savory, poultry, and seafood which aids in the enhancement of the organoleptic properties of the food thereby, appealing to the customers. The Gourmet Salt market is growing owing to the increased awareness and health consciousness among the people, the demand for processed food production is increasing. Hence, the food manufacturers produce processed food products, which in turn help stimulate market growth over the forecast period 2021-2026. However, high cost and lack of awareness in developing countries which is poised to hinder the Gourmet Salt market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, Asia Pacific region held the highest market share of 35.34% in 2020.

2. The factors such as the increasing consumer awareness regarding the positivity of Gourmet Salt coupled with rising use of processed food products across the globe are amongst the major factor projected to impel growth of Gourmet Salt market.

3. Additionally, factors such as companies investing in product innovations to improvise and evaluate their product portfolio through technological up gradations thereby, obtaining varying formulations, taste and flavors at all levels are to create opportunities paving a way for the growth in the market during forecast period 2021-2026.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The large share can be attributed to the fact that Gourmet Salt are currently preferred as it promotes a restful sleep pattern and has a calming effect on the central nervous system which thus accelerates the growth of the Gourmet Salt market.

2. Fleur De Sel segment is projected to dominate over the forecast period 2021-2026 with a CAGR of 4.3% as the product demand is poised to be supported by the product's strong application potential in salads, roasted meats, and vegetable meals.

3. Asia Pacific is the major region dominating the Gourmet Salt market with a market share of 35.34% in the year 2020. This can be attributed growing demand for gourmet salts in bakery industry.

4. On the contrary, sauces and savories segment is projected to witness healthy growth throughout the forecast period 2021-2026 with a CAGR of 4.6% since there is an increase in the standard of living, shift in the consumption patterns of foods and growing demand for innovative products in sauces and savories which is also set to increase the growth of the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Gourmet Salt industry are -

1. Murray River Gourmet Salt

2. Infosa

3. Alaska Pure

4. Cheetham Salt Ltd.

5. Cargill, Inc.

