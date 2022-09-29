Lionrock Adds Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy Program to State-of-the-Art Treatment Offerings for Substance Use Disorder

Research Shows Ketamine in Conjunction with Psychotherapy Could Help Combat National Substance Abuse Crisis

Lionrock, the inventor of telehealth services for substance use disorders (SUDs) treatment and recovery services in the United States, today announces its Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP) pilot program, the latest treatment method to be added to the company's state-of-the-art, research-based care offerings.

Ketamine is the only legalized psychedelic for treatment of depression and has been used for on and off-label prescription, and research shows it's working. Since depression and SUDs have a high comorbidity rate, it's not surprising that ketamine has been shown to effectively treat SUDs as well. Ketamine works to block the rewarding or reinforcing effects of drugs in the brain, preventing alcohol relapse and cravings to aid in detox and recovery.

It's important to note that the medicine is particularly effective when paired with psychotherapy; one study found that ketamine assisted psychotherapy participants were 65% more likely to be sober a year later, as opposed to 24% of non-KAP participants. And, a recent study in the UK found that after being treated with ketamine and psychotherapy, those with alcohol use disorders were 2.5 times less likely to relapse, a much better outcome compared to the average 75% of people who relapse within 6 months when ketamine is not administered.

The pilot program will help Lionrock scale this effective treatment so it can be accessible to more patients nationwide. The treatment will be available starting Monday, October 31, 2022 and run 11 weeks. Lionrock's KAP telehealth program will include administration of ketamine via lozenge and program participants will receive individual psychotherapy sessions in addition to group counseling sessions.

"We believe this is a promising area of treatment for those struggling with substance use disorders," said Lacie Hamilton, Director of Operations at Lionrock. "The pilot program will allow us to optimize ketamine assisted psychotherapy treatment and find the most efficient and effective way to deliver this care at scale."

Lionrock's steadfast goal is to provide unmatched quality care that brings the best possible outcomes for clients; that has been the case since the company started in 2010 and underlines why it's so important to evolve and grow in the field to offer the most effective treatment options available. Recent data from multiple federal agencies, including the CDC, found that increased usage of telehealth services during the COVID-19 pandemic was associated with a reduced risk of opioid overdoses. This research confirms what industry leaders like Lionrock have been experiencing in their practices; online recovery works and reaches more people.

"At Lionrock, we've always worked at the forefront of SUD treatment. More than a decade ago, we were the first SUD treatment provider to offer all-telehealth care. At that time, the idea of getting help online was as exotic as the idea of using psychedelic medications is today," said Peter Loeb, CEO of Lionrock. "With the launch of our Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP) program, Lionrock is again at the cutting edge of SUD treatment. We have always put the wellbeing of our clients first and the same will be true of our KAP program. We have safeguards in place so our clients can experience this powerful new therapy in a safe and comfortable treatment process."

About Lionrock

Founded in 2010, Lionrock is the leading telehealth provider of substance use disorder (SUD) treatment and recovery services in the United States. Lionrock provides evidence-based treatment for substance use disorders, at the Intensive Outpatient (IOP) and Outpatient levels of care, including medication-assisted treatment, and continuing care. Lionrock is accredited by the Joint Commission, employs master-level licensed counselors in most states, and accepts most private health insurance.

