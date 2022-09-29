High Replacement Rate of Halogen with LEDs Paving Revenue Generation Opportunities for Airfield Ground Lighting Suppliers, States Fact.MR

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the global airfield ground lighting market is worth US$ 1.15 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a promising CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period (2022-2032). The market is predicted to grow in tandem with the increasing demand for airport infrastructure.



Air transportation has been one of the prominent modes of transportation and cargo services. Airport infrastructure development demands the usage of efficient airfield ground lighting. The enhancement of airport infrastructure is likely to see investments of billions of dollars over the next decade. Air traffic is increasing worldwide, and hence, the safety of airplanes while landing and taking off purposes needs to be ensured. Owing to this, higher adoption of airfield ground lighting is expected over the assessment period.

Airfield ground lighting systems are vital and being mandated for robust safety purposes. These systems help pilots during the night and low visibility conditions for safe and sound take offs and landings.

These airfield lightings are used at military airports, commercial passenger & cargo airports, and heliports. As air travel & traffic cargo volumes are mounting, the demand for airfield ground lighting will witness significant growth over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global airfield ground lighting market is projected to grow 2.9X and reach US$ 3.29 billion by 2032.

The market expanded at 6.2% CAGR during the historic period of 2017 to 2021.

Under light type, LED-based airfield ground lighting dominates the market with a valuation of US$ 795.3 million in 2022.

Installation at military airports is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 116.6 million in 2022.

North America dominated the global market with 33.9% market share in 2021.

Globalization Driving the Demand for Airfield Ground Lighting

Globalization has now become an important aspect for individual or even business purposes as it helps connect with the world. Along with globalization, many businesses are expanding their reach and footprints in other parts of the world.

Globalization also includes the modernization of airport infrastructure. Air transportation has become a major source of commute as it connects different countries, states, and cities. The surge in passengers, import-export businesses, and others is pushing for an increase in operational and service efficiency.

To manage airline traffic, there has been a high rise in the construction of new airports and the expansion of existing airports. Governments along with other private firms are investing heavy capital in the construction of new airports. All airports require the adoption of efficient lighting systems on their runaways. Rapidly increasing globalization and modernization will create lucrative opportunities for market players to grow.

Competitive Landscape

Eminent players of airfield ground lighting are ADB SAFEGATE, TKH Airport Solutions, ATG airports limited, Flash Technology, LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Midstream Ltd, OCEM Airfield Technology, Amglo-Kemlite Laboratories, Inc., Vosla GmbH, Youyang Airport Lighting Equipment Inc., AMA Private Limited, Airsafe Airport Equipment Co. Ltd, and TRANSCON ES.

Key manufacturers of airfield ground lighting products are employing the latest technologies and optimization systems for better utilization across diverse end-use applications. Key manufacturers are focusing on developing new product designs that ensure an increase in the efficiency and safety of flights while taking off and landing.

Avlite, in May 2021, launched the new solar aviation light AV-426. It has monocrystalline solar panels that enhance solar input, and hence, provide more efficiency. It is a dependable and rugged light used for aviation lighting purposes.

In 2020, Lynden Pindling International Airport partnered with ADB Safe Gate for the installation of a unidirectional lighting system.

Market Development

Prominent market players are focusing on enhancing product designs through various technological advancements. Top manufacturers are aiming to build diversified product portfolios that meet the dynamic demands from end-use sectors. Technological advancements such as introducing IoT and solar power in LED lighting systems, providing visual indications, and others are the strategic priorities being adopted by market participants.

Additionally, industry participants are working to increase their client base by providing collaborative platforms that let customers engage with their technical teams directly

Market participants have created integrated sales channels to streamline their supply chain. Aftersales support and regular maintenance services have become core for companies operating this space. Value-added services coupled with diversified product offerings at competitive pricing has been the strategic priority for leading market players.

Segmentation of Airfield Ground Lighting Industry Research

By Light Type and Application : Approach and Side Row Lights Elevated Approach Lights Inset Approach Lights Runway and Taxiway Lights Elevated Runway and Taxiway Lights Runway End Lights Runway Edge Lights Stop Bar Lights Runway Guard Lights Threshold Lights Taxiway Edge Lights Obstruction Lights Sequential Flash Lights Inset Runway and Taxiway Lights Runway Edge Lights Runway Threshold Lights Runway End Lights Runway Exit Lights Stopway Lights Runway Centreline Lights Touchdown Zone (TDZ) Lights Rapid Exit Taxiway Indicator Lights (RETILs) Caution Zone Lights



Landing Threshold Wing Bars

Precision Approach Path Indicators (PAPI)

FATO Lights (Final Approach & Take Off Lights for Heliports)

TLOF Lights (Touchdown and Lift Off Lights for Heliports)

By Light Source : LED Lights Halogen Lights

By Use Case : Commercial Passenger and Cargo Airports Military Airports Heliports

By Category : CAT - I (LIRL) CAT - II (MIRL) CAT - III (HIRL)

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global airfield ground lighting market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of light type and application (approach and side row lights (elevated approach lights, inset approach lights), runway and taxiway lights (elevated runway and taxiway lights (runway end lights, runway edge lights, stop bar lights, runway guard lights, threshold lights, taxiway edge lights, obstruction lights, sequential flash lights) inset runway and taxiway lights,( runway edge lights, runway threshold lights, runway end lights, runway exit lights, stopway lights, runway centreline lights, touchdown zone (TDZ) lights, rapid exit taxiway indicator lights (RETILS), caution zone lights, landing threshold wing bars)), precision approach path indicator (PAPI), FATO lights, TLOF lights), light source (LED lights, halogen lights), use case (commercial passenger & cargo airports, military airports, heliports), and category (CAT - I (LIRL), CAT - II (MIRL) and CAT - III (HIRL)), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

