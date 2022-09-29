Tissue Paper Market to Reach USD 124.74 Billion by 2029 | Tissue Paper Industry Striking CAGR of 6.4%

Pune, India, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the tissue paper market size reached USD 76.52 billion in 2021. The market value is anticipated to increase from USD 80.99 billion in 2022 to USD 124.74 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast duration. Tissue paper is widely used for sanitation and hygiene. People are becoming more aware of the importance of personal hygiene and sanitation, so pulp-based sanitary products are becoming more popular, says Fortune Business InsightsTM in its report titled, "Tissue Paper Market, 2022-2029".

COVID-19 Impact-

COVID-19 Pandemic will Accelerate the Market for Hygiene Awareness

People are increasingly using tissue products to keep their surroundings clean and sanitary, as well as to avoid coronavirus infection. Furthermore, they prefer stocking up on toilet paper, wipes, and other grocery items to avoid running out of essential daily items during the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Due to this factor, the global population's demand for facial wrappers and wipes has increased significantly during the pandemic.

Tissue Paper Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 6.4% 2029 Value Projection USD 124.74 Billion Base Year 2021 Tissue Paper Market Size in 2021 USD 76.52 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 165 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel By Region Tissue Paper Market Growth Drivers Increasing Necessities for Personal Care Product Innovation to Bode Well for Market

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the tissue paper market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

Von Drehle Corporation (U.S.)

First Quality Tissue LLC (U.S.)

St Croix Tissue (U.S.)

Orchid Paper Products Company (U.S.)

AbitibiBowater Inc. (Canada)

Kruger Inc. (Canada)

Asian Pulp & Paper (China)

Svenska Cellulosa AB (Sweden)

Hengan (China)

CMPC Tissue SA (Chile)

Sofidel Group (Italy)

Faderco (Algeria)

Report Coverage-

The tissue paper market research report offers a thorough examination of the market, focusing on critical factors such as leading companies, product types, application, and distribution channels. Aside from that, the report provides insights into market trends as well as highlights important industry developments.

Drivers & Restraints-

Innovative products have a positive impact on the market

Companies have recently incorporated various innovations into the design of napkins and sanitary items in order to provide people with soft, higher absorption capacity-based hygiene products. This factor will aid the market's growth in the future. Bunzl R3, for example, introduced a creative, comprehensive line of multi-foldable and variously shaped towels, napkins, and other groceries to provide customers with high-quality hygienic items. However, Rising environmental concerns, such as deforestation and global warming caused by tree cutting will limit the tissue paper market growth.

Segmentation-

On the basis of product type, the market is divided into facial tissue, paper towels, wipes, bath & toilet paper, and others. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into commercial and household application. Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights-

North America to dominate the global market share

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to have a significant tissue paper market share. This can be attributed to factors such as China's, Japan's, and the East Asian region's evolving production capability for wood-based items.

North America is primarily driven by high toilet paper consumption in countries such as Canada and the U.S. According to the NRDC Organization's report "Issue with Tissue- How Americans are Flushing Down the Toilet," the U.S. consumes the most toilet rolls, valued at USD 11.2 billion per year.

The European region will see a rapid growth rate for the market, due to the region's growing infrastructural facilities for the hospitality and hotel industry.

The South American market is primarily driven by the increasing production capacity of pulp-based products such as sacks, corrugated boxes, boxboards, and sanitary sheets in Chile, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina.

The Middle East and Africa market is primarily driven by a thriving beverage industry, which drives the consumption of beverage napkins.

According to the Dubai government's report "Food & Beverage Sector Indicators," beverage sales increased by 6.9% in 2019 and are expected to increase by 6% between 2019 and 2022. Furthermore, growing government promotional campaigns promote personal care and cleanliness in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Competitive Landscape-

A market's growth is dependent on innovation and effective distribution channels

Companies must manage their supply chains and inventories in order to maintain the necessary manufacturing capacity for tissue items. Svenska Cellulosa AB is a market leader with the most manufacturing capacity for pulp-based products. To improve environmental sustainability, the company employs product innovation as a business strategy to improve the absorption capability of paper and pulp-based items as well as the effective utilization of raw materials.

Notable Industry Development-

September 2019: the Cascades, a leader in the manufacture of tissue and packaging products, has acquired the assets of Orchid Paper Product, which will help the company strengthen its operational and geographic position in the tissue segment.

