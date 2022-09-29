Freeze Dried Vegetables Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Freeze Dried Vegetables Market Size is Estimated to Reach $42.8 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 7.4% During the Forecast Period 2022-2027

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA , September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Freeze Dried Vegetables Market size is estimated to reach $42.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Freeze-drying also known as lyophilization or cryodesiccation is a dehydration process that involves food preservation and then removing the moisture in a vacuum drying chamber. Freeze-dried veggies are gaining popularity among businesses and customers due to the primary benefit of the product's long shelf life. Freeze drying not only extends the shelf life of these items but also ensures that all nutritional elements are preserved. Ready-to-eat soups are made with freeze-dried vegetables such as peas, cauliflower, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, and broccoli. Dried veggies are also sold at a variety of retail outlets around the world for direct consumption. Freeze drying is gaining popularity as it is easier to handle heat-sensitive foods while preserving their flavors and nutritional value. Increased demand for freeze-dried foods to meet nutritional needs among adventure sports and expedition enthusiasts is expected to be a major driver of market growth. The increasing inclination of consumers towards quick, economical, and delightful food products, owing to their fast-paced lives, creating huge growth opportunities for dehydrated vegetable products is set to drive the Freeze Dried Vegetables Market.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Freeze Dried Vegetables Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Europe accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the existence of key manufacturers across the region.

2. Freeze Dried Vegetables Market growth is being driven by the surging entrance of retail formats, specifically in the developing economies, the altering lifestyle, surging women working for population, and the development and extension of the beverages industry.

3. However, the machinery that is utilized for freeze-dried fruits and vegetables is more expensive and the soaring costs of products are some of the major products hampering the growth of the Freeze Dried Vegetables Market.

4. Freeze Dried Vegetables Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Freeze Dried Vegetables Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Freeze Dried Vegetables Market based on the form can be further segmented into Powders and Granules, Chunks, Flakes, and Others.

2. The Freeze Dried Vegetables Market based on distribution channel can be further segmented into Supermarket/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores and Others.

3. The Freeze Dried Vegetables Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Europe held the largest share with 38% of the overall market in 2021 and is also estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Freeze Dried Vegetables Industry are -

1. Nestle S.A.

2. Mondelez International

3. The Kraft Heinz Company

4. The J M Smucker Company

5. OFD Foods, LLC (Arbor Investments)

