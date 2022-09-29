Global Protein Shampoo Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Protein Shampoo Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Protein Shampoo Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Protein Shampoo Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the protein shampoo market size is expected to grow to $2.46 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. An increasing prevalence of hair and scalp-related diseases is expected to propel the growth of the protein shampoo industry going forward.

The protein shampoo market consists of the sales of protein shampoo products by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used as cosmetic products in human hair care. Protein shampoo products consist of keratin protein, collagen, and silk, which assist in increasing the elasticity of hair and strengthening, nourishing, and cleansing the hair. These are usually enriched with keratin to provide additional keratin to the hair follicles that coat the hair strands and provide protection to the hair.

Global Protein Shampoo Market Trends

Product innovation is the key trend shaping the protein shampoo global market outlook. Major companies operating in the protein shampoo global market are focused on developing new product innovations to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in May 2022, Medimix, the flagship brand of AVA Group, an Indian-based company manufacturing protein shampoos, launched its total care shampoo in the hair care portfolio. Total care shampoo consists of wheat protein and other nine natural herbs such as tea tree oil, rosemary oil, neem, wild ginger, and others in a unique formula, which will help in minimizing hair loss, acting as anti-dandruff, and conditioning hair.

Global Protein Shampoo Market Segments

The global protein shampoo market is segmented:

By Product: Standard Protein Shampoo, Anti-dandruff Protein Shampoo, Anti-frizz Protein Shampoo, Others

By Ingredient: Natural and Organic, Chemical-based

By Distribution Channel: Online, E-commerce Websites, Company-owned Websites, Offline, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Pharmaceutical and Drug Stores, Others

By End-User: Adults, Kids

By Geography: The global protein shampoo market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Protein Shampoo Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides protein shampoo global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global protein shampoo market, protein shampoo global market share, protein shampoo global market segments and geographies, protein shampoo global market players, protein shampoo global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The protein shampoo global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Protein Shampoo Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: L’Oréal, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Shiseido Company Limited, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc, Keratin Complex, Atlantic Coast Brands, McBride Research Laboratories Inc, PureBiology, Klorane, Kohli Herbal Products, KeraGreen, CavinKare Group, Amishi Consumer Technologies Private Limited (The Moms Co.), Herbario Cosmetics Private Limited, and Skin Secrets.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

