Anomaly Detection Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 15% Through 2026

Anomaly Detection Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Global Anomaly Detection Market Report by TBRC covers the anomaly detection market drivers and restraints, market size, major players and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Anomaly Detection Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the anomaly detection market size is expected to grow from $3.83 billion in 2021 to $4.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. The anomaly detection global market size is expected to grow to $8.00 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.7%. The increasing number of connected devices is expected to propel the anomaly detection global market growth going forward.

The anomaly detection market consists of sales anomaly detection by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the detection of fraud in financial transactions, manufacturing units, computer network intrusion detection, and aircraft monitoring sensor readings. An anomaly detection refers to a set of data conducted to identify unexpected and abnormal events in the data set, which is different from the regular data set. Anomaly detection can detect critical points, unwanted errors, and opportunities in the data set, which can be used for the smooth functioning of various operations in organizations.

Global Anomaly Detection Market Trends

Technology advancement is a trend gaining popularity in the anomaly detection market. The major companies operating in the anomaly detection global market are focused on developing technologically advanced products to strengthen their market position.

Global Anomaly Detection Market Segments

The global anomaly detection market is segmented:

By Component: Solutions, Services

By Technology: Big Data Analytics, Data Mining and Business Intelligence, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premises, Hybrid

By Application: Intrusion Detection, Fraud Detection, Defect Detection, System Health Monitoring

By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, Government, Aerospace and Defence, Medical Care, Others

By Geography: The anomaly detection global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Anomaly Detection Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides anomaly detection market overview, anomaly detection market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global anomaly detection market, anomaly detection market share, anomaly detection global market segments and geographies, anomaly detection global market players, anomaly detection global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Anomaly Detection Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: SAS Institute Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Dell Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Symantec Corp, Trend Micro Incorporated, Splunk Inc, Wipro Limited, Securonix Inc, Gurucul, Guardian Analytics, Happiest Minds, International Business Machines Corporation, Verint Systems Inc, Anodot Ltd, Microsoft Corp, Flowmon Networks, LogRhythm Inc, Rapid7 Inc, Trustwave Holdings Inc, Varonis Systems Inc, and WSO2 Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

