Strategies For Global Automotive Differential Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Automotive Differential Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Automotive Differential Market Report by TBRC covers the automotive differential market drivers and restraints, size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automotive Differential Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive differential market size is expected to grow from $19.20 billion in 2021 to $20.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The automotive differential global market size is expected to reach $25.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.7%. The rapidly expanding demand for SUVs is significantly contributing to the automotive differential global market growth going forward.

The automotive differential market consists of sales of automotive differential products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to transfer power from the engine to the perpendicularly positioned wheels so that wheels on the same axle can rotate at different speeds and enable cars to turn. They're also the components through which a rotating driveshaft can change direction. A differential is a gear system that requires little maintenance and typically lasts the whole life of the vehicle.

Global Automotive Differential Market Trends

Technology development is the key trend gaining popularity in the automotive differential market. Major companies operating in the automotive differential global market are developing and launching new technologies such as differentials with enhanced performance and functionality.

Global Automotive Differential Market Segments

The global automotive differential market is segmented:

By Type: Locking Differential, Limited-Slip Differential (LSD), Open Differential, Torque Vectoring Differential

By Drive: Front Wheel Drive (FWD, Rear Wheel Drive (RWD), All-wheel drive (AWD)/Four Wheel Drive (4WD)

By Vehicle: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles

By Geography: The automotive differential global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. (AAM), BorgWarner Inc., Dana Incorporated, Eaton Corporation PLC, Hyundai Wia Corporation, JTEKT Corporation, Linamar Corporation, Melrose Industries PLC, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, GKN plc, Drexler Automotive GmbH, Neapco Inc., Magna International Inc., PowerTrax, Auburn Gear Inc., Honda Motor Company Ltd., Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, The General Motors Company, Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging Co. Ltd. (PPF), R.T. Quaife Engineering Ltd., and Tianjin Tanhas Technology Co. Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

