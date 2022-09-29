Green Gasoline Market will Reach USD 3.1 Billion, Expanding at CAGR of 3.7% By 2026 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Rising demand from automotive & industries end-use are key factors contributing to a high CAGR of Green Gasoline market during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Green Gasoline market was valued at USD 253.2 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.1 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7 percent. Green gasoline, also known as bio-gasoline or renewable gasoline, is a biomass-derived fuel through a variety of biological, thermal, and chemical processes, which is suitable for use in industrial and automotive applications such as in spark-ignition engines. The fuel meets the ASTM D4814 specification in the U.S. and EN 228 in Europe. Green gasoline fuel is used in vehicles that are aimed to run on this fuel without requiring engine modifications and can use the existing petroleum fuel pipeline structures and retail distribution systems.

Top Companies: Virent Energy Systems Inc., Global Bioenergies, Neste Oyj, Cool Planet Energy Systems, Sundrop Fuels, Primus Green Energy, Terrabon, and CORE Biofuel

Further key findings from the report suggest

As of 2018, switchgrass is the leading feedstock segment of the global green gasoline The segment is further projected to register the fastest growth with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The sugar beets and sugar cane feedstock segment was valued at the second leading position in 2018 and is expected to maintain the position during the forecast period

The gasification production process accounted for the largest market share of 78.5% in 2018. It is projected to maintain its lead with a significant CAGR during the forecast period

The transportation end-use segment in the green gasoline market is the fastest-growing segment, registering a CAGR the highest CAGR followed by the industrial end-use

The North America and Latin America regions accounted for the most significant market share in 2018. These regions are proposed to remain the dominant regional segment during 2019-2026. The country’s U.S. and Brazil in the region are the fastest-growing economies, which are projected to drive the global Green Gasoline market.

The COVID-19 impact: The growing COVID-19 pandemic has led to the weakening demand for coatings in electronics, automotive, construction, and white goods. The market has the capacity to bounce back, but it completely depends on the duration of the lockdown, and also the impact of the virus on the economy. Even though the overall demand of the market is falling, the demand for Green Gasoline Market is expected to rise in the coming years.

Feedstock (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Gallons, 2016–2026)

Switchgrass

Sugar Beets & Sugar Cane

Wood Chips

Corn

Others

Production Process (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Gallons, 2016–2026)

Gasification

Pyrolysis

Aqueous Phase Processing

Others

End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Gallons, 2016–2026)

Transportation

Industrial

Others

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of the Green Gasoline Market

– Changes in industry market dynamics

– Detailed market segmentation by type, application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of quantity and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competition situation of Green Gasoline Market

– Key companies and product strategies

– Potential niche segment/region showing promising growth.

Finally, the Green Gasoline Market Report is the authoritative source for market research that can dramatically accelerate your business. The report shows economic conditions such as major locales, item values, profits, limits, generation, supply, requirements, market development rates, and numbers.

