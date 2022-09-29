Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031
The Business Research Company’s Non-Woven Fabrics Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Non-Woven Fabrics Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the non-woven fabrics market size is expected to grow from $48.21 billion in 2021 to $51.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The global non-woven fabrics market size is expected to grow to $66.44 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Increased demand for nonwoven in the healthcare industry is expected to drive the non-woven fabrics market growth going forward.
The nonwoven fabrics market consists of sales of nonwoven fabrics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) used in the manufacture of disposable and durable clothing, garment linings, shoe linings, interlinings, and synthetic leather fabrics. Nonwoven fabric refers to a fabric-like material comprised of staples and long fibers that have been chemically, mechanically, thermally, or solvent-bonded together. They provide specific functions such as absorbency, liquid repellency, resilience, stretch, softness, strength, flame retardancy, washability, cushioning, filtering, sterility, and others.
Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market Trends
The proliferation of new technologies has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the nonwoven fabrics market. Technological advancements have contributed to strong development in most of the textile industry's product sectors, particularly nonwoven fabrics. New technologies are expected to reduce production costs, making the commercial production of nonwoven textiles possible.
Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market Segments
By Technology: Spunbond, Wet Laid, Dry Laid, Air laid
By Product: Polyester, Polypropylene, Nylon
By End User: Industrial, Hygiene Industry, Agriculture
By Geography: The global non-woven fabrics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.
The non-woven fabrics market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors' approaches.
TBRC’s Non-Woven Fabrics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:
Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies
Key Market Players: Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Berry Global Inc., Glatfelter, DuPont, Lydall Inc., Fitesa, TWE Group, Freudenberg Group, PFNonwovens, Toray Industries Inc., Suominen Oyj, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Fibertex Nonwovens S/A, Mitsui, Avgol, First Quality, and PEGAS.
Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
