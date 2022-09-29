ETF Space Gains Exciting New Offering The Noble Absolute Return ETF (NOPE)

/EIN News/ -- Seeking Absolute Returns across a full market cycle, the ETF says

NOPE to passive investing, NOPE to ignoring valuations, and NOPE to asset bubbles.

Manager George Noble will employ the same investment principles and

strategies he has used for over 40 years with institutional investors

to navigate the world’s market cycles.

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noble-Impact Capital, a new entrant to the ETF space led by experienced investment manager George Noble, is today launching its first ETF, The Noble Absolute Return ETF (NOPE).

Mr. Noble brings more than 40 years of experience in asset management. He began his career at Fidelity Investments in 1981, working closely with legendary fund manager Peter Lynch. He was Head of Fidelity’s International Equity Group from 1985 to 1991 and the initial portfolio manager of Fidelity’s international equity fund earning a top ranking spanning six years. Mr. Noble then went on to manage two separate hedge funds, each of which grew to more than $1 billion in assets.

The Noble Absolute Return ETF aims to deliver positive returns in all market environments. NOPE will employ an actively managed, research-driven approach to capture returns from idiosyncratic investment circumstances. Security selection will be based on each security’s underlying fundamentals, technical setup, and the overall macro environment. The ETF’s highly flexible mandate allows for net exposures between -100% short to 150% long.

Despite the enormous proliferation of ETF products in recent years, very few ETFs offer an actively managed, absolute return strategy that is designed to do well in difficult markets. NOPE seeks to fill that void by pursuing a more dynamic investment process intended to achieve positive returns across full market cycles. This approach will give individual investors access to the kinds of sophisticated strategies typically only available institutional investors without the excessive fees.

In addition to empowering individuals to invest more dynamically and innovatively through the NOPE ETF, Mr. Noble also strives to educate the investing public through his weekly Twitter Spaces (@gnoble79). The live spaces draw thousands of participants in conversation with some of the most respected names in finance. They have been listened to over 750,000 times across YouTube, Apple, Spotify, and Twitter.

Noble’s audience is also highly engaged from a philanthropic perspective, having raised more than $220,000 in support of World Central Kitchen’s humanitarian efforts to provide millions of meals to Ukrainian refugees.

NOPE has a net expense ratio of 0.98 percent and was launched in partnership with Toroso Investments.

Additional information on Noble-Impact Capital and the NOPE ETF send email to contact@noble-impact.com