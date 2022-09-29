Unicycive Therapeutics to Present at Roth Inaugural Healthcare Opportunities Conference

Presentation to Highlight Late-Stage Program in Hyperphosphatemia and Early-Stage Program to Combat Diseases of Mitochondrial Dysfunction

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease, today announced that Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Unicycive, will present a corporate overview and meet with investors at the upcoming Roth Inaugural Healthcare Opportunities Conference taking place October 6, 2022 in New York City.



For investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with Unicycive management, please contact your Roth representative. For questions or further information about Unicycive, please contact Anne Marie Fields of Stern IR at 212-362-1200 or submit your request to ir@unicycive.com.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases. Unicycive’s lead drug, Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. UNI-494 is a patent-protected new chemical entity in late preclinical development for the treatment of acute kidney injury. For more information, please visit www.unicycive.com.

Investor Contact:

ir@unicycive.com

(650) 900-5470

Anne Marie Fields

Stern Investor Relations

annemarie.fields@sternir.com

212-362-1200

