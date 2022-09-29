DBS Accelerates Market Integrity Efforts Leveraging Nasdaq Surveillance Technology

Cloud-based surveillance technology from Nasdaq to underpin DBS’ market abuse detection efforts

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) and DBS , a leading financial services group in Asia and Southeast Asia’s largest bank, announced today that DBS will leverage Nasdaq Trade Surveillance technology to advance its surveillance and market integrity efforts. Nasdaq’s Trade Surveillance solutions will enable DBS to enhance its abilities to analyze comprehensive market abuse surveillance scenarios and patterns and detect trading anomalies across equities and derivatives markets as well as OTC FX markets.

The technology will provide DBS with a consolidated, flexible, and user-friendly view to manage and monitor market conduct across multiple trading venues and asset classes, while enabling DBS’ trade surveillance team to detect, investigate, and document a wide array of market abuse behaviors through alerts that can be tailored to subsets of the market and asset classes. Used across institutional segments, the technology will enhance DBS’ ability to detect and respond swiftly to potential risks of market abuse and help analysts optimize their time spent. The SaaS-deployed technology solution widely used by regulators, exchanges and banks worldwide can effectively detect patterns of market abuse behaviors with over 200 tailored alerts.

“The confidence that markets and our clients have in DBS as a safe and trusted banking group is anchored in our ability to detect and respond to anomalous activity, which in turn calls for a robust surveillance and prevention infrastructure,” said Ko Chin Siong, Chief Operating Officer for DBS Vickers, the brokerage arm of DBS. “Nasdaq’s solutions add to the suite of cutting-edge technologies DBS deploys to enhance our surveillance capabilities at all levels, and will enable us to better protect our clients’ interest.”

“DBS will leverage Nasdaq’s cutting-edge robust technology as they seek to advance its surveillance capabilities to protect its clients from market abuse,” said Valerie Bannert-Thurner, Senior Vice President of Anti-Financial Crime Technology, Nasdaq. “They join a growing community of leading financial institutions, and retail brokerage firms specifically, across the region and beyond that leverage Nasdaq’s surveillance technology trusted by regulators to help track suspicious activities across markets and asset classes, and ultimately safeguard investors worldwide. We look forward to partner with DBS as they grow their business and evolve its market integrity efforts.”

Nasdaq’s end-to-end market technology powers more than 2,300 companies in 50 countries, spanning the world’s financial industry, including capital markets infrastructure operators, market participants, banks, and regulators.



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

About DBS

DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 18 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank's "AA-" and "Aa1" credit ratings are among the highest in the world.



Recognised for its global leadership, DBS has been named “World’s Best Bank” by Euromoney, “Global Bank of the Year” by The Banker and “Best Bank in the World” by Global Finance. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named “World’s Best Digital Bank” by Euromoney and the world’s “Most Innovative in Digital Banking” by The Banker. In addition, DBS has been accorded the “Safest Bank in Asia” award by Global Finance for 14 consecutive years from 2009 to 2022.



DBS provides a full range of services in consumer, SME and corporate banking. As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing business in the region’s most dynamic markets. DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, and positively impacting communities through supporting social enterprises, as it banks the Asian way. It has also established a SGD 50 million foundation to strengthen its corporate social responsibility efforts in Singapore and across Asia.



With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. For more information, please visit www.dbs.com.

