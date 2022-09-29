Submit Release
Krystal Biotech to Present at Chardan’s 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), the leader in redosable gene therapy, announced today that the Company will participate in the Chardan’s 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference in New York from October 3-4.

Krish Krishnan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the conference and host investor meetings on October 4.

A webcast of the presentation will be available here beginning at 9:00am ET on Tuesday, October 4 and will be posted on the Investor section of the Company’s website.

About Krystal Biotech, Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a pivotal-stage gene therapy company leveraging its proprietary, redosable gene therapy platform and in-house manufacturing capabilities to develop life-changing medicines for patients with serious diseases, including rare diseases in skin, lung, and other areas. For more information please visit http://www.krystalbio.com, and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CONTACT:

Investors and Media
Meg Dodge
Krystal Biotech
mdodge@krystalbio.com
Source: Krystal Biotech, Inc.


