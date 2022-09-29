DoubleDown Interactive to Donate $10,000 to the American Cancer Society

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: DDI) (“DoubleDown” or the “Company”), a leading gaming company, delivering unique player experiences across a variety of genres, will announce a donation of $10,000 to the American Cancer Society in honor of the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this Saturday.



DoubleDown Casino, which is played daily by millions of fans worldwide on both desktop and mobile devices, will invite players to engage with and show support for the charitable donation by taking part in a play-to-enter giveaway on October 1, 2022. This event, Spin for Cures, offers players the chance to express their enthusiasm for helping the American Cancer Society and to learn more about the organization’s important work.

“Breast Cancer Awareness Month has been an important focus of our charitable outreach efforts for years,” said In Keuk Kim, CEO of DoubleDown. “This is an issue which resonates with all of us as well as our players, and we are proud to support the American Cancer Society.”

“Much progress is being made in the field of breast cancer, giving those receiving a diagnosis even more hope than in the past. The support of DoubleDown Interactive and their players helps ensure the American Cancer Society is able to continue to provide our critical programs and services and to fund cutting-edge breast cancer research,” said Jeff Klaas, executive vice president, West Region, American Cancer Society.

Visit the American Cancer Society website: https://www.cancer.org/

Follow the latest activity on our social media pages:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doubledowncasino

Twitter: https://twitter.com/doubledwncasino

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/doubledowncasino

Download and play on any mobile device or desktop computer: https://bit.ly/3QILk5O

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive, Co. Ltd. is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms. We are the creators of multi-format interactive entertainment experiences for casual players, bringing authentic Vegas entertainment to players around the world through an online social casino experience. Our flagship title, DoubleDown Casino, has been a fan-favorite game on leading social and mobile platforms for years, entertaining millions of players worldwide with a lineup of classic and modern games.

Company Contact:

Joe Sigrist

ir@doubledown.com

+1 (206) 773-2266

Chief Financial Officer

https://www.doubledowninteractive.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Cody Slach or Jeff Grampp, CFA

Gateway Group

+1-949-574-3860

DDI@gatewayir.com

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is on a mission to free the world from cancer. We invest in lifesaving research, provide 24/7 information and support, and work to ensure that individuals in every community have access to cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. For more information, visit cancer.org.

PR Contact:

Kari Dahlstrom

American Cancer Society

kari.dahlstrom@cancer.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ba3ce9b-d471-41db-827d-55fe84759b10.



