Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Critical Infrastructure Protection Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the critical infrastructure protection market size is expected to grow from $128.95 billion in 2021 to $139.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The global critical infrastructure protection market size is expected to grow to $175.40 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6%. The rise in the adoption of cloud technology and IoT devices is expected to propel the critical infrastructure protection market growth going forward.

The critical infrastructure protection global market consists of the sales of critical infrastructure protection services and solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the concept of protecting networks, assets, and systems working for the security of various industries across the nation. It makes sure that organizations in sectors including agriculture, energy, food, and transportation have their essential infrastructure protected from cyber threats, natural disasters, and terrorist threats. Physical safety and cybersecurity are two types of critical infrastructure.

Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Trends

Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the critical infrastructure protection market. Major companies operating in the critical infrastructure protection sector are focused on developing technologically advanced products to strengthen their market position.

Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Segments

The global critical infrastructure protection market is segmented:

By Component: Solutions, Services

By Security Technology: Network Security, Physical Security, Others

By Vertical: Commercial Sector, Telecom, Chemical and Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Others

By Geography: The global critical infrastructure protection market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Critical Infrastructure Protection Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides critical infrastructure protection global market overviews, analyzes and critical infrastructure protection market forecast market size and growth, critical infrastructure protection global market share, critical infrastructure protection global market segments and geographies, critical infrastructure protection global market trends, critical infrastructure protection global market players, critical infrastructure protection market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The critical infrastructure protection global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Critical Infrastructure Protection Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BAE Systems plc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, Airbus SE, Raytheon Company, Thales Group, Hexagon AB, Johnson Controls International, Teltronic, General Dynamics Corporation, Optasense, Waterfall Security Solutions, Rolta, and SCADAfence.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

