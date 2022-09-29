Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the integrated pest management (IPM) market size is expected to grow from $105.11 billion in 2021 to $116.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The global integrated pest management (IPM) market size is expected to grow to $153.31 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2%. An increase in the pest population owing to climate change is expected to propel the growth of the integrated pest management market going forward.

The integrated pest management (IPM) market consists of sales of integrated pest management (IPM) methods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to control pests in agricultural production. Integrated pest management (IPM) is a systematic procedure for pest control in agricultural production that employs a variety of biological, chemical, physical, and cultural tools to reduce the risk to human health and the environment in specific locations, such as military base camps, agricultural fields, parks, and other similar areas.

Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Market Trends

New product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the integrated pest management market. The major companies operating in integrated pest management are focusing more on new product innovations that can be used in agriculture fields to relieve farmers from various destructive pests and to protect their yield.

Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Market Segments

By Pest Type: Weeds, Invertebrates, Pathogens, Vertebrates

By Control Method: Biological Control, Chemical Control, Cultural Controls, Mechanical and Physical Controls, Others

By Application: Agriculture, Commercial buildings, Industrial, Residential, Others

By Geography: The global IPM market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides IPM market overviews, analyzes and integrated pest management (IPM) market forecast market size and growth, IPM global market share, integrated pest management (IPM) global market segmentation and geographies, integrated pest management (IPM) global market trends, IPM global market players, IPM market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BASF SE, Shin'etsu Kagaku Kogyo kabushiki kaisha, IPM Pest Control, SGS SA, Bayer CropScience Ltd, Ecolab Inc, IPM Technologies Pty Ltd, Hercon Environmental Corporation, Suterra LLC, AgBiTech, Russell IPM, AgrichemBio, Atlas Agro Products Pvt Ltd, Laboratorio Agrochem, Agrisense BCS Ltd, and Atgc Biotech Private Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

