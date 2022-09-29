Global Automotive Fasteners Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Automotive Fasteners Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Automotive Fasteners Market Report by TBRC covers the automotive fasteners market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automotive Fasteners Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive fasteners market size is expected to grow from $24.99 billion in 2021 to $26.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The automotive fasteners global market size is expected to grow to $32.14 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.5%. The increasing demand for electric vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive fasteners global market going forward.

The automotive fasteners market consists of sales of automotive fasteners by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to clamp parts of the vehicle, prevent leakages, and improve the performance of vehicles. Automotive fasteners help to hold vehicle parts together mechanically. Automotive fasteners include nuts, washers, concrete anchors, threaded rods, bolts, rivets, screws, and retaining rings used in automotive manufacturing.

Global Automotive Fasteners Market Trends

New technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the automotive fasteners global market. Major players operating in the automotive fasteners sector are focused on advanced technical improvements and enhancements to lead the market.

Global Automotive Fasteners Market Segments

The global automotive fasteners market is segmented:

By Product: Threaded, Non-Threaded

By Material Type: Iron, Steel, Aluminum, Brass, Plastic, Others

By Propulsion: IC (Internal Combustion) Engine Vehicles, Electric Vehicles

By Application: Engine, Chassis, Transmission, Steering, Front/Rear Axle, Interior Trim, Others

By Geography: The automotive fasteners global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Automotive Fasteners Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive fasteners market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global automotive fasteners market, automotive fasteners market share, automotive fasteners global market segmentation and geographies, automotive fasteners market trends, automotive fasteners global market players, automotive fasteners global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The automotive fasteners global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Automotive Fasteners Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Bulten AB, KAMAX, Sundram Fasteners, Stanley Black & Decker, Shanghai Tianbao Fastener Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Penn Engineering, Lisi Group, Phillips Screw Company, Westfield Fasteners Limited, Kova Fasteners Private Limited, Permanent Technologies Inc., Birmingham Fastener Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Eaton, MeidohSTANLEY, RUIBIAO, Topura, Acument Global Technologies, Powertrax, Piolax, Samjin, Shamrock International, and Precision Castparts Corp.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

