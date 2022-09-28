Submit Release
Temporary Beer Garden Now Open on City Hall Plaza!

67 Degrees Brewing, a Black, woman, and veteran-owned craft brewery out of Franklin, Mass., has been selected to operate the temporary Beer Garden! 

Reopening the City Hall Plaza Beer Garden in partnership with 67 Degrees Brewing is part of the City's ongoing efforts to bring vibrancy back to Downtown Boston. This partnership between OEOI and Property Management is another piece of the Wu Administration’s plan to revitalize our Downtown and activate city-owned spaces throughout the neighborhood.

HouRS of Operation

The Beer Garden will operate starting Wednesday, September 28, from 12 - 7 p.m. The hours of operations will be Wednesdays through Sundays from 12 - 7 p.m. until early November, weather conditions permitting. Food trucks will also be on site during operating hours!

