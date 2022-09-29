Data Center Renovation Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 25% Through 2026

Data Center Renovation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Data Center Renovation Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the data center renovation market is expected to grow from $15.91 billion in 2021 to $20.32 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.7%. The global data center renovation market size is expected to reach $49.80 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.1%. Increasing usage of online services is expected to propel the growth of the data center renovation market going forward.

The data center renovation market consists of sales of data center renovation services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the purpose of storing, processing, and disseminating data and applications by the organizations’ shared IT operations and equipment. Data center renovation refers to the collective set of processes used to physically construct a data center facility. It combines data center operational environment requirements with construction standards. A data center renovation project charter can help to establish a clear and defined project scope, decision rights, and executive sponsorship for the project, as well as identify any potential risks that could hinder project performance.

Global Data Center Renovation Market Trends

Surging investments in research and development activities is the key trend gaining popularity in the data center renovation market. The key market players in the industry are focusing on investing in the research and development of various technologies and processes for renovating data centers to sustain their position in the market.

Global Data Center Renovation Market Segments

The global data center renovation market is segmented:

By Product: Cooling, Power, IT Racks and Enclosures, Networking equipment, DCIM, Others

By Application: BFSI, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Others

By Geography: The global data center renovation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, South America accounts for the largest share.

Data Center Renovation Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides data center renovation global market overviews, data center renovation global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global data center renovation market, data center renovation global market share, data center renovation market segments and geographies, data center renovation global market trends, data center renovation global market players, data center renovation global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The data center renovation global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Data Center Renovation Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Eaton Corporation, Schneider Electric, Cisco Systems Inc., APL Data Center, Black & Veatch Holding Company, Panduit Corporation, Dorsalys (Eiffage Énergie Systèmes'), IBM Corporation, Vertiv Group Corp., Competitive analysis of other prominent players, Labotek, Gilford Corporation, ABB Ltd, Raritan Inc., Submer Technologies, Sunbird Software Inc., Vertiv Group Co. (Vertiv Holdings Co.), Vertiv Co., and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

