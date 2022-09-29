Global Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Diesel Common Rail Injection System Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Diesel Common Rail Injection System Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the diesel common rail injection system market size is expected to grow to $23.33 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. According to the diesel common rail injection system market overview, growing demand for light commercial vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward.

The diesel common rail injection systems market consists of sales of diesel common rail injection systems (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the manufacturing of diesel engines. The diesel common rail injection system is a technology used for fuel delivery in the work of diesel engines that injects fuel into the combustion chamber from a common rail under high pressure. An electronic control system determines the drop of fuel where the combustion chamber is hottest, which delivers complete combustion and improves overall engine performance.

Global Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market Trends

Strategic partnerships are a key diesel common rail injection system market trends gaining popularity. Major companies operating in the diesel common rail injection systems market are undergoing partnerships to enable best-in-class system practices in manufacturing and competitiveness among the companies in the diesel common rail injection systems sector. For instance, in July 2019, Shanghai Diesel Engine Corporation, a China-based diesel engine manufacturer, partnered with Liebherr Components, a German-Swiss manufacturer of industrial equipment and diesel engines & fuel injections, for the development of new high-performance engines. This deal involves both companies working on the development of 6-cylinder in-line engines of the newly developed 6KTAA25-G3 series. Furthermore, in March 2020, Liebherr, a manufacturer of industrial diesel engines and fuel injections, partnered with Stanadyne LLC, a US-based manufacturer of diesel fuel injection systems. Through this deal, the companies aim to offer the fuel injection technology used for manufacturing next-generation diesel engines to the global market and also fulfill the customer requirements in the diesel common rail injection systems market more effectively and efficiently.

Global Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market Segments

The global diesel common rail injection system market is segmented:

By Fuel Injector Type: Solenoid Type, Piezoelectric Type

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles

By Sales channel: OEMs, Aftermarket

By Geography: The global diesel common rail injection system market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Diesel Common Rail Injection System Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides diesel common rail injection system global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the diesel common rail injection system global market, diesel common rail injection system global market share, diesel common rail injection system market segments and geographies, diesel common rail injection system market players, diesel common rail injection system market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The diesel common rail injection system market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Diesel Common Rail Injection System Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Delphi Technologies PLC, Continental AG, Magneti Marelli SpA, Farinia Group, Simens Deka Inc, BorgWarner Inc, Nanjing Mihot Auto Parts Co. Ltd, Stanadyne Holdings Inc, Cummins Inc, Woodward Inc., The Liebherr Group, and BorgWarner Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

