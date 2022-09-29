Bioethanol Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Bioethanol Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Bioethanol Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the bioethanol market size is expected to grow from $32.17 billion in 2021 to $36.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The global bioethanol market size is expected to grow to $52.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.7%. The rise in environmental concerns is expected to propel the bioethanol market growth going forward.

The bioethanol market consists of sales of bioethanol by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as a fuel supplement. Bioethanol refers to ethanol that is produced from agricultural products such as sugar cane or corn and has a high-octane number (108), a low boiling point, a higher heat of vaporization, and a comparable energy content as a biofuel. Without modifying the existing engine, blended gasoline with up to 85 % (v/v) bioethanol can be utilized in automobiles.

Global Bioethanol Market Trends

Strategic partnerships and collaborations are the key trends gaining popularity in the bioethanol market. Companies operating in the bioethanol sector are undergoing partnerships and collaborations to strengthen their position in the market.

Global Bioethanol Market Segments

The global bioethanol market is segmented:

By Type: Corn-Based Ethanol, Sugarcane-Based Ethanol, Cellulosic Ethanol, Others

By Blend: E10, E20 and E25, E70 and E75, E85, Others

By Production Technology: Dry Mill, Wet Mill

By Application: Automotive and Transportation, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Others

By Geography: The global bioethanol market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Bioethanol Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides bioethanol global market overviews, bioethanol global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global bioethanol market, bioethanol global market share, bioethanol global market segments and geographies, bioethanol global market players, bioethanol global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The bioethanol global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Bioethanol Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Abengoa Bioenergia SA, Archer Daniels Midland, CropEnergies AG, Poet LLC, Green Plains Inc, BlueFire Renewables, Valero Renewable Fuels Company LLC, BP PLC, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Alto Ingredients Inc, Attis Biofuels LLC, Cristalco SAS, Ethanol Technologies Ltd, and GranBio Investimentos SA.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

