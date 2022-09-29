Computational Biology Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 21% Through 2026

Computational Biology Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Computational Biology Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Computational Biology Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the computational biology market size is expected to reach $12.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20.64%. Government funding has been the major driver in the computational biology market.

Want to learn more on the computational biology market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7131&type=smp

The computational biology market consists of sales of computational biological solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that engage in the representation and simulation of biological systems, as well as in the interpretation of experimental data, often on a large scale. Computational biology is widely used for functional prediction, which involves assessing the sequence and structural similarity between an unknown and a known protein and analyzing the proteins’ interactions with other molecules. Biochemical, regulatory, and genetic pathways are highly branched and interleaved, as well as dynamic, calling for sophisticated computational tools for their modelling and analysis.

Global Computational Biology Market Trends

Computational bio-modelling is a key trend gaining popularity in the computational biologics market. Computational bio-modelling involves mathematical representation of the biological process to study complex behaviour. The companies operating in computational biologics are offering innovative services in computational bio-modelling to accelerate development activities. For instance, in 2020, Zymvol, a Spain-based provider of enzyme discovery and design services, launched new services in a combination of molecular modelling and bioinformatics to accelerate enzyme discovery and design services.

Global Computational Biology Market Segments

The global computational biology market is segmented:

By Services: In-house, Contract

By Tools: Databases, Infrastructure (Hardware), Analysis Software and Services

By Application: Cellular and Biological Simulation, Drug Discovery and Disease Modelling, Clinical Trials

By End Users: Research, Pharmaceutical Industry, Commercial Applications

By Geography: The global computational biology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global computational biology market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/computational-biology-global-market-report

Computational Biology Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides computational biology global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the computational biology global market, computational biology global market share, computational biology global market segments and geographies, computational biology market players, computational biology market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The computational biology market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Computational Biology Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Accelrys, Certara, Chemical Computing Group Inc., Compugen Ltd., Entelos, Inc., Genedata AG, Rhenovia Pharma SAS, Simulation Plus Inc., Schrodinger, Leadscope, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biomax Informatics AG, DNAnexus, Inc., SOPHiA GENETICS, and Waters Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/clinical-oncology-next-generation-sequencing-global-market-report

Research Antibodies And Reagents Market 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/research-antibodies-and-reagents-market

Virtual Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-clinical-trials-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model