Global Sensitive Toothpaste Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Sensitive Toothpaste Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the sensitive toothpaste market size is expected to grow from $1.41 billion in 2021 to $1.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The global sensitive toothpaste market size is expected to grow to $1.98 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%. An increase in the number of dental problems among adults and children is expected to propel the sensitive toothpaste market growth going forward.

The sensitive toothpaste market consists of sales of sensitive toothpaste by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to reduce dental hypersensitivity towards certain stimuli, such as hot or cold sensations. Sensitive toothpaste contains ingredients such as potassium nitrate, stannous fluoride, and strontium chloride that are capable of blocking and building resistance in tooth nerves or sensors that respond to heat, cold, and sugar regularly used over a period of time.

Global Sensitive Toothpaste Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the sensitive toothpaste market. Major companies operating in the sensitive toothpaste market are focused on developing new technological solutions to reinforce their position in the market.

Global Sensitive Toothpaste Market Segments

By Type: Highly Sensitive Toothpaste, Low Sensitive Toothpaste

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets or Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Online, Others

By End-User: Residential, Commercial

By Geography: The global sensitive toothpaste market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Sensitive Toothpaste Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides sensitive toothpaste global market overviews, analyzes and sensitive toothpaste global market forecast market size and growth, sensitive toothpaste global market share, sensitive toothpaste global market segments and geographies, sensitive toothpaste market trends, sensitive toothpaste global market players, sensitive toothpaste market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The sensitive toothpaste global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Sensitive Toothpaste Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Colgate-Palmolive Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Procter & Gamble Corporation, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Tom's of Maine, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Lion Corporation, Sunstar Suisse SA, Squigle Inc, Dabur India Ltd., Amway International Inc, Coswell SpA, Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Himalaya Drug Company, and Oral Essentials Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

