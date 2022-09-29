Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Powered Agriculture Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Powered Agriculture Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the powered agriculture equipment market is expected to grow to $116.55 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. As per the powered agriculture equipment market overview, increasing demand for organic food is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward.

The powered agriculture equipment market consists of sales of powered agriculture equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) used by farmers for cultivation in farming, including cultivation, weeding, sowing, and tillage. Powered agriculture equipment refers to the tools that farmers use in farming and agriculture.

Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Trends

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the powered agriculture equipment industry. Many companies operating in the powered agriculture equipment market are developing new products to increase crop productivity and household incomes. For instance, in January 2022, John Deere, a US-based manufacturer of agricultural machinery, showcased a fully autonomous tractor during a press conference at CES 2022. The self-driving tractor has a specific purpose of feeding the globe. The autonomous tractor is equipped with six stereo cameras that allow for 360-degree obstacle detection and distance computation.

Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Segments

The global powered agriculture equipment market is segmented:

By Product Type: Tractors, Combine Harvester, Sprayer, Soil Preparation and Cultivation Equipment, Seed Drill, Others

By Propulsion: Battery Electric, Hybrid Electric

By Power Output: <30 HP, 31–70 HP, 71–130 HP, 131–250 HP, >250 HP

By Application: Harvesting, Sowing and Planting, Spraying and Fertilizing, Others

By Geography: The global powered agriculture equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Powered Agriculture Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides powered agriculture equipment global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global powered agriculture equipment market, powered agriculture equipment global market share, powered agriculture equipment global market segments and geographies, powered agriculture equipment market players, powered agriculture equipment global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The powered agriculture equipment global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Powered Agriculture Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AGCO Corporation, John Deere, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, CNH Industrial N.V., Kubota Corporation, CLAAS Group Ltd, Alamo Group Inc., Escorts Limited, Iseki & Co., Ltd., SDF Group, Trimble Inc., Parrot SA, Harvest Automation Inc., PrecisionHawk, and Tirth Agro Technology Private Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

