At CAGR of 15.41%, Track and Trace Solutions Market Estimated to Reach US$ 14.89 Billion by 2029
Track and Trace Solutions market research report
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the track and trace solutions market which was USD 4.1 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 14.89 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 15.41% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Leading Key Players Operating in the Track and Trace Solutions Market Includes:
OPTEL GROUP (Canada)
Mettler-Toledo (U.S)
Systech International (U.S)
TraceLink Inc. (U.S)
Antares Vision S.p.A (Italy)
SAP (Germany)
Xyntek Incorporated (U.S)
SEA Vision (Italy)
Syntegon (Germany)
Körber AG (Switzerland)
Siemens (Germany)
Global Track and Trace Solutions market survey report deals with ample of important market related aspects which are; market size estimations, company and market best practices, entry level strategies, market dynamics, segmentations, positioning, competitive landscaping and benchmarking, economic forecasting, opportunity analysis, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings. The competitive landscape section of the report highlights a clear insight about the market share analysis of major industry players. The report also includes detailed profiles of market's major manufacturers and importers who are dominating the market.
Global Track and Trace Solutions Market Scope and Market Size
The global track and trace solutions market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product
Software
Plant Manager
Line Controller
Enterprise and Network Manager
Bundle Tracking
Case Tracking
Warehouse and Shipment Manager
Hardware Components
Printing and Marking
Barcode Scanners
Application
Serialization
Carton Serialization
Bottle Serialization
Medical Device Serialization
Blister Serialization
Vial and Ampoule Serialization
Aggregation
Case Aggregation
Pallet Aggregation
End User
Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
Food Industry
Medical Device Companies
Cosmetic Industry
Other
Competitive Landscape and Track and Trace Solutions Market Share Analysis:
The Track and Trace Solutions market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Track and Trace Solutions market.
Key points covered in the report:-
The pivotal aspect considered in the global Track and Trace Solutions market report consists of the major competitors functioning in the global market.
The report includes profiles of companies with prominent positions in the global market.
The sales, corporate strategies and technical capabilities of key manufacturers are also mentioned in the report.
The driving factors for the growth of the global Track and Trace Solutions market are thoroughly explained along with in-depth descriptions of the industry end users.
The report also elucidates important application segments of the global market to readers/users.
This report performs a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report recalls the sentiments and perspectives of industry-prepared and trained experts. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the Global Track and Trace Solutions Market.
The Global Track and Trace Solutions Market report provides valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.
Track and Trace Solutions Market Dynamics:-
Drivers
Stringent regulations and standards for the implementation of serialization
In order to improve supply chain efficiency in the healthcare business, many governments are working to adopt specific legislation requiring serialisation in track and trace systems. Track and trace solutions are necessary throughout the pharmaceutical supply chain in Europe. According to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, the pharmaceutical industry in Europe utilises a common coding scheme. The 2001/83/EC directive was updated in response to the rising problem of counterfeit drugs and the necessity to set drug serialisation requirements. The European Union released the Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD) Safety Features Delegated Regulation, which states that serialisation of certified drug goods will be a legal requirement for businesses in the EU beginning in early 2019.
Rise of counterfeit goods
Regulatory compliance has been an ever-increasing requirement to maintain product authenticity around the world. The global proliferation of counterfeit goods has prompted a surge in the use of track and trace systems across a variety of industries. The majority of industrialised countries have already implemented these solutions to limit the danger of product recalls, illness outbreaks, brand tarnishing, and unlawful parallel supply chains that foster illegal logistics and crime. Growing government and regulatory actions are opening the way for a greater adoption of track and trace technologies. Serialization has long been the most used way to track and trace products worldwide.
Rising adoption in the pharmaceutical industry
Increased usage in the pharmaceutical industry for product I.D. verification, packaging, and logistics management will drive the global market. Government rules throughout the world requiring pharmaceutical companies to serialise their pharmaceuticals and technology advancements in track and trace systems are projected to fuel the track and trace solutions market's growth over the forecast period.
Table of Contents: Global Track and Trace Solutions Market
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insight
5 Market Overview
6 Covid-19 Impact on Track and Trace Solutions in Healthcare Industry
7 Global Track and Trace Solutions Market, by Product Type
8 Global Track and Trace Solutions Market, by Modality
9 Global Track and Trace Solutions Market, by Type
10 Global Track and Trace Solutions Market, by Mode
11 Global Track and Trace Solutions Market, by End User
12 Global Track and Trace Solutions Market, by Geography
13 Global Track and Trace Solutions Market, Company Landscape
14 Swot Analysis
15 Company Profiles
16 Questionnaire
17 Related Reports
