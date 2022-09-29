At 18.1% CAGR, Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Worth US$ 31.75 Billion by 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses a growth rate in the global next generation cancer diagnostics market in the forecast period 2022-2029. The expected CAGR of global next generation cancer diagnostics market is tend to be around 18.1% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 8.39 billion in 2021, and it would grow upto USD 31.75 billion by 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Key Market Players mentioned in this report:
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)
Abbott (U.S.)
BD (U.S.)
bioMérieux SA (France)
NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)
Telerad Tech (U.S.)
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (U.S.)
Hologic Inc. (U.S.)
Illumina, Inc. (U.S.)
QIAGEN (Germany)
BioGenex (China)
Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Scope:
The global next generation cancer diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of technology, application and cancer type. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Technology
NGS
LOAC
RT-PCR
Application
CTC
Biomarker
Cancer Type
Lung
Breast
Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Region:
The global next generation cancer diagnostics market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by Technology, Application, Cancer type as referenced above.
The major countries covered in the global next generation cancer diagnostics market are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the next generation cancer diagnostics market due to increased prevalence of cancer in this region. Asia-Pacific is the expected region in terms of growth in next generation cancer diagnostics market.
Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Dynamics:
Drivers
Increasing Cancer Cases
Cancer is the leading cause of death in many countries, followed by other diseases such as stroke and coronary artery disease. Next-generation cancer diagnostic tests help prevent and detect illness early and, as a result, improve mortality worldwide.
Advanced Technology
Advances in diagnostic labs and the introduction of integrated and automated lab systems are also expected to drive demand for advanced workflow systems and increase revenue during the forecast period. In addition, the transition from traditional clinical testing to rapid point-of-care testing will support market expansion as it is expected to commercialize a technologically advanced range of products such as diagnostic kits, instruments and reagents.
Table of Contents: Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insight
5 Market Overview
6 Covid-19 Impact on Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics in Healthcare Industry
7 Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Product Type
8 Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Modality
9 Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Type
10 Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Mode
11 Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market, by End User
12 Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Geography
13 Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market, Company Landscape
14 Swot Analysis
15 Company Profiles
16 Questionnaire
17 Related Reports
