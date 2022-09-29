Flame-Retardant Market Size Will be Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 13.2% By 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Rising concerns regarding workers' safety and stringent safety mandates imposed by regulatory authorities such as OSHA, NIOSH, and others are boost the growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Flame-Retardant Apparel Market is forecasted to reach USD 27.87 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The flame retardant apparel market observes high demand attributed to its increasing application in pharmaceutical, chemical, food processing, paint, and pulp & paper industries. These apparel are designed to survive combustion and usually fulfill this purpose under all but extreme circumstances. Still, the high strength of flame-resistant apparel is to keep the fire from rising.

Increasing demand for wear & tear resistant products that are convenient, lighter, and better heat-tolerant is expected to drive the interest of market players to focus on R&D investments to improve product efficiency. The growing inclination for durable and multi-purpose apparel coupled with strong mechanical & chemical resistance is anticipated to fuel demand for flame-retardant apparel in the upcoming years.

Flame retardant apparel is made from non-conductive textiles that prevent the wearer's further burning by not getting melt on the skin. Flame retardant garments must conform to requirements established by safety equipment organizations such as the OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) and the NFPA (National Association for Fire Prevention).

Key participants include National Safety Apparel, Lakeland Industries, 3M, Honeywell International, Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing, Kimberly-Clark, Carhartt, Cintas, Ansell, and Bulwark, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on product, disposable flame-retardant clothing generated a revenue of USD 3.55 billion in 2019. It is projected to rise with a CAGR of 13.2% in the forecast period due to the consistency of the disposable apparel with resilience to exceptionally high temperatures and the potential to withstand mild burns.

The woven type is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.1% in the forecasted period, as woven fabrics are reinforced by thread crossing thread, which produces a strong barrier, making it more robust and substantial.

The pharmaceutical industry is the major contributor to the Flame-Retardant Apparel Market. The pharmaceutical sector of the North American region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 26.0% of the market in the year 2019, owing to increased use of chemicals, innovative development method, and intricate and riskier procedures result in increased capacity for exposure to chemistry.

Europe dominated the market for Flame-Retardant Apparel in 2019. The region's consistent focus on cost-effective and innovative procedures that are adopted in the area is driving the market. The European region held approximately 31.0% of the market, followed by North America, which held around 29.0% market in the year 2019.

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Durable Flame-Retardant Clothing

Disposable Flame-Retardant Clothing

Others

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Woven

Non-Woven

Knitted

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemical Industry

Food Processing Industry

Paint Industry

Pulp & Paper Industry

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Key Questions answered by the Report:

What is the expected year-on-year growth of the during the forecast period?

What key trends are expected influence revenue growth of the market going ahead?

Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?

Which key companies are profiled in the report?

