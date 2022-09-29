PHILIPPINES, September 29 - Press Release

September 29, 2022 RESPONSE OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE STATEMENT OF CHED CHAIR DE VERA The Chair should make his case before the Blue Ribbon, not before the media. The complaints of ghost scholars came from reports of students who have been writing to us. At gusto ko linawin na itong partikular na complaint tungkol sa ghost scholars ay dumating sa aking tanggapan pagkatapos ng zoom meeting na request ni Chair De Vera ay aking pinaunlakan. The resolution we filed appears to have opened a can of worms and every day they look away and gaslight our scholars, we get more complaints. This, combined with adverse findings by COA, appears to show a pattern of multiple irregularities regarding UNIFAST. Walang humpay ang dating ng mga reklamo. Nakakalungkot dahil ang nararamdaman nila ay wala silang ibang masandalan at mapagakatiwalaan. CHED should work on restoring that trust rather than dismissing the reports that my office receives. Daan daan ang estudyante na ang nagrereklamo kaya para sa akin, panahon na para sa isang pormal na pagdinig, imbes na sa media nagtatanungan ng mga ebidensya. For the sake of our students, kailangan himayin ang lahat ng issue.