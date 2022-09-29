PHILIPPINES, September 29 - Press Release

September 29, 2022 Cayetano floats 'kanya-kanyang bili' system of procurement in national budget In an effort to reduce corruption, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday floated the idea of a "KKB" system in the national budget in which the beneficiaries of certain projects will be the ones to procure for themselves the equipment or devices allocated for in the budget. "Can we study kung pwede ang KKB - kanya-kanyang bili?" Cayetano said in a manifestation before the Commission on Appointments (CA) which was deliberating on the appointment of Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman on September 28, 2022. The CA Minority Leader said to keep the bidding process away from corruption, the government can simply provide the beneficiaries with an approved amount so they can buy the units themselves, such as laptops for teachers. Cayetano said the purpose of buying in bulk is to get the units at a cheaper price, but this is canceled out by some public officials who pocket public funds. "Kaya nga natin bini-bid na bulto para mas mura. Pero kung ganoon din lang, kung ang ABC (Approved Budget for the Contract) ay 25,000 for laptop, bakit hindi na lang natin bigyan ang teacher ng 25,000, siya na bumili," he said. Cayetano said this makes the process simpler and faster, with the government only requiring to submit a copy of their receipt along with a photograph of themselves with their newly bought unit. "I just like you to look into and have a discussion about all of this," he told Pangandaman, whose appointment Cayetano had supported. Cayetano floats 'kanya-kanyang bili' system of procurement in national budget In an effort to reduce corruption, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday floated the idea of a "KKB" system in the national budget in which the beneficiaries of certain projects will be the ones to procure for themselves the equipment or devices allocated for in the budget. "Can we study kung pwede ang KKB - kanya-kanyang bili?" Cayetano said in a manifestation before the Commission on Appointments (CA) which was deliberating on the appointment of Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman on September 28, 2022. The CA Minority Leader said to keep the bidding process away from corruption, the government can simply provide the beneficiaries with an approved amount so they can buy the units themselves, such as laptops for teachers. Cayetano said the purpose of buying in bulk is to get the units at a cheaper price, but this is canceled out by some public officials who pocket public funds. "Kaya nga natin bini-bid na bulto para mas mura. Pero kung ganoon din lang, kung ang ABC (Approved Budget for the Contract) ay 25,000 for laptop, bakit hindi na lang natin bigyan ang teacher ng 25,000, siya na bumili," he said. Cayetano said this makes the process simpler and faster, with the government only requiring to submit a copy of their receipt along with a photograph of themselves with their newly bought unit. "I just like you to look into and have a discussion about all of this," he told Pangandaman, whose appointment Cayetano had supported.