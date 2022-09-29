NA Chairman receives First Vice President of Thai Senate

VIETNAM, September 29 -

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ hosted a reception for visiting First Vice President of the Thai Senate General Singsuk Singpai and a delegation of the Senate Standing Committee on the Independent Organs under the Constitution of Thailand in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The top Vietnamese legislator congratulated Thailand on successfully controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, and implementing economic and tourism development initiatives.

He expressed his joy at the growing friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and Thailand, especially in economy, trade and investment. Thailand is now the largest trade partner and the second biggest investor of Việt Nam in ASEAN.

Huệ said he had successful online talks with the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Chuan Leekpai in August 2021, thereby shaping the framework for the two countries' legislatures to continue strengthening cooperation in the future.

Singpai said Thailand's media has reported about Việt Nam's achievements, including those in fighting corruption. He also expressed his impression at Việt Nam’s GDP and export growth as well as the country’s success in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI).

He hoped that both Việt Nam and Thailand will achieve their development goals in the future and the bilateral relations will develop more and more sustainably.

The Thai guest suggested the two countries’ friendship parliamentary groups continue to increase visits, meetings and experience sharing activities.

On behalf of the Thai Senate, Singpai invited NA Chairman Huệ to attend the 30th Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF-30) in Thailand next month.

Members of the delegation of the Senate Standing Committee on the Independent Organs under the Constitution of Thailand highly valued the effectiveness of Việt Nam's fight against corruption, expressing a desire to learn about the country's policies and share experience in this field with relevant Vietnamese agencies.

NA Chairman Huệ thanked the Thai officials for the invitation to attend APPF-30, affirming Việt Nam will fully support Thailand to successfully organise this event.

Regarding the prevention and fight against corruption and negative phenomena, the top Vietnamese legislator asserted that the Party and State of Việt Nam regard this as a key task.

The Vietnamese NA issued the Anti-corruption Law to create a legal framework for this work, he said, noting that all decisions made by the legislature focus on preventing and combating corruption and negative phenomena, along with promoting thrift and wastefulness prevention. — VNS