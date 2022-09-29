Submit Release
Welcome ceremony held for Cuban Prime Minister

VIETNAM, September 29 -  

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Thursday hosted an official welcome ceremony for his Cuban counterpart Manuel Marrero Cruz, who is on an official friendship visit to Việt Nam.

Following the ceremony, the two leaders held talks.

This is Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz's first visit to a country outside Latin America since he took office in December 2019 and the first to Việt Nam by a Cuban leader since 2018.

The visit aims to promote the implementation of agreements reached by the two countries' leaders and further develop the special ties between the two, manifesting both countries' determination to further friendship, solidarity, mutual trust and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States, Governments and peoples.

Earlier, the Cuban Government leader paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum and is scheduled to pay courtesy visits to Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, and meet National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ.

During the visit, the Cuban PM will witness the signing of cooperation agreements, attend a Cuba-Việt Nam business forum, and meet leaders of HCM City, among other activities. — VNS

