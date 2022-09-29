Vanillin Market Will Reach USD 16.67 Billion at a CAGR of 7.9% by 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Growing demand for the bioceutical & functional foods and an upsurge in the consumption of the overall food & beverages.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Vanillin Market is forecast to reach USD 16.67 Billion by 2030. The growing prevalence of food flavoring agents and smell intensifying ingredients in food, medicine, or any other oral consuming as well as surface liniment applications, have continued to propel the market demands of vanillin.

Increased health & hygiene awareness with reliability on the natural products among the people, escalating consumer demand for edible products that exclusively use pure natural flavor and fragrances, and an explosion in the overall popularity of the gourmet ice creams, which mostly uses the genuine natural products solely have enforced the demand for the natural source of vanillins and its usage in the end-use verticals broadly.

The flavor & fragrance industry is observing an increasing demand for natural ingredients. The consumers of personal care & food products are extremely being inclined towards the natural ingredient based products. A majority of the global leading consumer goods brands have found tremendous success with their natural product line-ups in the recent past. Most of these companies are launching separate product line-ups containing the natural ingredients. Natural vanillin is projected to increase the demand of the market remarkably as many companies are expected to come up with newer end-use product line-ups made of natural vanillin.

Top Companies: Apple Flavor & Fragrance Group Co Ltd., International Flavors & Fragrances, Firmenich SA, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd., BASF SE, Comax Flavors, De Monchy Aromatics, Evolva Holding, Omega Ingredients Ltd., and Conagen, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In September 2019, BASF SE acquired Isobionics, a Netherland based leading innovative global creators of natural flavor and fragrance ingredients. By this acquisition, BASF entered the market of natural flavor and fragrance ingredients. The company was able to broaden its product portfolio with the natural ingredients of vanillin.

In July 2017, Camlin Fine Sciences (CFS) Ltd. signed an agreement with a Chinese flavor & fragrance company Ningbo Wanglong to acquire a 51% stake in Ningbo Wanglong Flavors and Fragrances Company Ltd. (Wanglong) of Yuyao, Zhejiang, China.

In February 2020, Firmenich SA, a Switzerland based global leader in fragrance & flavor business, bought a majority stake in the French natural ingredients firm Robertet. Firmenich being a renowned firm that sells raw materials of fragrances & flavors to the food & cosmetics industries, is continuously observing the demand for the natural ingredients supply. Firmenich made this deal with the firm Robertet to capture a massive market of the high demanding natural ingredients market.

Many companies are looking for start-ups of the other companies who have invented newer solutions or formulations to design & process newer use cases. Investment firms are expected to experience a major profit margin upon the investments in the natural materials formulation companies. For instance, BASF is working on advancing its technology for biotech-based aroma ingredients by combining its R&D excellence & its wide market access around the world with the expertise of two firms Isobionics and Conagen to come up with more natural ingredient especially of Vanillin.

Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Natural

Synthetic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

Food & Beverages

Fragrances

Drugs & Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key questions covered in the global Vanillin market report:

What is the expected market size of the global Vanillin market during the forecast period?

What factors are expected to hamper global Vanillin market growth over the forecast period?

What key factors are expected to drive global revenue growth between 2021 and 2028?

Which application segment is expected to dominate other application segments over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

Which leading players are operating in the global Vanillin market?

