UNESCO exhibition showcasing 50 years of World Heritage


More than one hundred outstanding photographs are displayed around the UNESCO gates, offering a unique panorama of the diversity of the World Heritage sites. A selection of works by the photographer Yan Bighetti de Flogny, retracing his journey of exploration "Al Safar, In the footsteps of Ibn Battuta" in collaboration with UNESCO and National Geographic, is exhibited. The collection of images also includes photographs received from Member States to illustrate our outstanding natural and cultural World Heritage.

As we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the World Heritage Convention, we are also sharing more and more content on social media about UNESCO natural and cultural sites from @unesco corporate channels under #TravelTuesday#TheNext50 and #PhotoOfTheDay hashtag. We will continue the daily posting of UNESCO World Heritage sites on Twitter, and more descriptive posting of these sites on InstagramFacebook and LinkedIn on weekly basis. 

We count on your support to visit the exhibition reflecting our common heritage legacy belonging to us all and kindly ask you to please like / share / comment UNESCO content, in order to amplify our communications efforts in the ever-changing digital landscape.  

Your participation is important to keep up the momentum and continue this global conversation. You can follow us on TwitterFacebookInstagram and LinkedIn, and be part of the conversation by using #TheNext50. 

UNESCO exhibition showcasing 50 years of World Heritage

