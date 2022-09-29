Indoor Location Market Worth $19.7 Billion by 2027 At A Growth Rate of 22.9% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Growing Need For Contact-Tracing Solutions as a Result Of The COVID-19 Epidemic is Projected to Drive Indoor Location Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Indoor Location Market size is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast 2022-2027 to reach $19.7 billion by 2027. The technique has assisted several production units in efficiently managing their floor level. The growing variety of applications powered by beacons and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) tags, as well as the rising integration of beacons in cameras, remote sensing, Light Emitting Diode (LED) lighting, Point of Sales (PoS), and digital signage, are the key growth reasons for the Indoor Location Market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways :

1. During the projected period, the transportation and logistics sectors are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. The demand to give mobile help for passengers at airports and railway stations to lead them to the correct spot to locate eateries and retailers in airports and trains can be attributed to the growth.

2. North America is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America is expected to have a significant share of the Indoor Location market due to rising smartphone penetration and the development of IoT technologies in the region.

3. With increased smartphone adoption and shifting consumer mobile buying behaviour, startups and established businesses are scrambling to develop location-based services to engage their indoor users. With the implementation of indoor location technology, merchants have been able to improve their user experiences and give suitable navigation for products or locations.

4. COVID-19 has had an impact on the railway industry since governments around the world announced that they would avoid congested areas. As a result, there is a greater interest in smart solutions in the railway industry for the smooth operation of railway services.

Segmental Analysis :

1. By Deployment, The highly secure data encryption, complete data visibility, and control features are major reasons promoting the adoption of on-premises-based indoor location software, and the market size of the on-premises deployment method is expected to be greater during the projected period.

2. By End-User, Indoor Location Market has been segmented into Transportation and Logistics, Travel and Hospitality, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Government, Others. The transportation and Logistics segment is expected to grow at a faster CAGR during the forecast period.

3. By geography, Indoor Location Market has been segmented under North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and RoW. North America is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America is expected to have a significant share of the Indoor Location market due to rising smartphone penetration and the development of IoT technologies in the region.

Competitive Landscape :

The top 5 players in the Indoor Location Industry are -

1. Zebra Technologies

2. Inpixon

3. Mist

4. HID Global

5. Google

