Identity Access Management Market Worth $25.8 Billion by 2026 At A Growth Rate of 18.2% - IndustryARC

Increasing Usage Of IoT and Smart Devices Have Created Demand For Identity Access Management Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Global Identity Access Management Market is estimated to surpass $25.8 billion mark by 2026 growing at an estimated CAGR of more than 18.2% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market will be driven by BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) which is adopted by different organizations and growing adoption of cloud services. The growth is mainly attributed to the increasing adoption of Identity Access Management solutions in various industries such as BFSI, Healthcare, Travel and hospitality and other industries push the market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways :

1. Increasing number of cyber-attacks and centralized security and management will enhance the cloud identity management.

2. Adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT, automation technologies in industries is poised to propel the market growth.

3. Increasing adoption of Consumer IAM in healthcare with the evolution of global pandemic disease provide opportunities for the market growth.

4. Increasing demand for distributed software applications across industries will accelerate the growth of Identity Access Management.

Segmental Analysis :

1. Cloud Deployment mode held the major market share of 55.3% in 2020. The major market share of cloud deployment is due to the low cost. Adoption of cloud based consumer Identity access management solutions is increasing with the increase in adoption of these solutions by small and medium based organizations.

2. In Healthcare sector, the adoption of Identity Access Management solutions has been increasing and they are mainly used for securing sensitive data of patients and providing easy access to the services of medical institutes.

3. North America will dominate the Identity Access Management Market during the forecast period. This is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to show the highest growth due to the factors such as adoption of cloud by SMEs in the region and development in enterprise IT infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape :

The top 5 players in the Identity Access Management Industry are -

1. IBM

2. Microsoft

3. Salesforce

4. SAP

5. Okta

