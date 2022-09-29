Babylon Hires Andrew Hine as Vice President of the Europe, Middle East, & Africa (EMEA) & Asia Go-to-Market Team

Digital-first healthcare company grows leadership team to continue to amplify its presence in key markets.

Babylon BBLN today announced the hiring of Andrew Hine as Vice President of the Go-to-Market team. Hine joins Babylon's Go-to-Market leadership team from Ernst & Young. In this role, Hine will lead the company's sales efforts in Asia and EMEA and he will work closely with Paul-Henri Ferrand, Babylon's Chief Operating Officer (COO), to oversee the execution of Babylon's overseas expansion.

As Babylon continues to strengthen its capabilities and enhance its presence in new and existing markets, Hine will lead the company's growing network of contracts, collaborations, and partnerships, as well as increase the scale of Babylon's service delivery and offerings.

"We are delighted to have Andrew on board," said Paul-Henri Ferrand, COO of Babylon. "Andrew's impressive experience and expertise in healthcare transformation will help further Babylon's mission as we build an integrated digital first primary care service that can manage global population health at scale."

Hine's extensive healthcare background spans 30 years, 13 of which were spent as an NHS Operational Manager and Trust Board Director. He has led service delivery at the frontline in tertiary and secondary acute care, primary care, and mental health care services. Following his tenure with the NHS, Hine joined KPMG where he established and led its UK healthcare business as a consulting partner for 13 years, leading client engagements across the UK, Europe and the Middle East, particularly focusing on the strategic design, operational improvement and leadership of health services, organizations and systems.

After KPMG, Hine joined Ernst & Young as the company's Head of Health for the Middle East and North Africa. He spent the last four years working extensively across Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

"I have been fortunate to work at the frontline of healthcare delivery and within different health systems in various countries. These experiences have provided me with a profound understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of current healthcare delivery models around the world, the problems that need to be addressed, and the potential for new care models, processes, and technologies to dramatically improve the quality, accessibility, and costs of care," said Andrew Hine. "I believe Babylon is making a significant impact within the healthcare space by providing better quality, more convenient, and lower cost care globally."

About Babylon

Babylon is one of the world's fastest growing digital healthcare companies whose mission is to make high-quality healthcare accessible and affordable for every person on Earth.

Babylon is re-engineering how people engage with their care at every step of the healthcare continuum. By flipping the model from reactive sick care to proactive healthcare through the devices people already own, it offers millions of people globally ongoing, always-on care. Babylon has already shown that in environments as diverse as the developed UK or developing Rwanda, urban New York, or rural Missouri, for people of all ages, it is possible to achieve its mission by leveraging its highly scalable, digital-first platform combined with high quality, virtual clinical operations to provide integrated, personalized healthcare.

Founded in 2013, Babylon's technology and clinical services is supporting a global patient network across 15 countries and is capable of operating in 16 languages. In 2021 alone, Babylon helped a patient every 6 seconds, with approximately 5.2 million consultations and AI interactions. Importantly, this was achieved with a 93% user retention rate in our NHS GP at Hand service and 4 or 5 star ratings from more than 90% of our users across all of our geographies.

Babylon is also working with governments, health providers, employers and insurers across the globe to provide them with a new infrastructure that any partner can use to deliver high-quality healthcare with lower costs and better outcomes. For more information, please visit www.babylonhealth.com.

