Energy Crisis is the real Climate Emergency says Friends of Science as Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage Spells Disaster for Germany

Catastrophic explosions rocked both Nord Stream 1 and 2, destroying the supply of natural gas to Germany and spelling disaster for German industry and citizens, says Friends of Science Society. The unintended consequences of this sudden 'phase-out' of an important fossil fuel should wake up climate-addled Western nations; the energy crisis is the real climate emergency as winter looms.

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reuters reported on Sept. 28, 2022, that the EU sees the catastrophic damage to Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines from Russia as 'sabotage,' the outcome of which spells disaster for German industry and citizens, says Friends of Science Society. The impacts will ripple around the world, according to Friends of Science, as Germany is a highly industrialized nation, with the largest economy in the EU, the fourth largest in the world, and a key trade partner for Canada.

According to the US EIA, "Germany was the largest energy consumer in Europe and the seventh-largest energy consumer in the world in 2019..." Thus, the loss of any future near-term access to Russian gas via the Nord Stream pipelines, had a peace deal been struck, is likely a disastrous blow to many domestic industries, farming, and food supply (fertilizers are made from natural gas).

As explained by geopolitical energy expert, Samuel Furfari in European Scientist on Sept. 27, 2022, industry needs natural gas for thermal processes; renewables or hydrogen won't do. Likewise, Ursula von der Leyen's promotion of a €3 billion 'hydrogen bank', announced Sept. 21, 2022, to fund global hydrogen development is ludicrous, as Furfari explains. Hydrogen must be manufactured, meaning energy losses, every step of the way. Germany requires an affordable, reliable, conventional supply of natural gas as outlined in a short, plain language Friends of Science video – "Worlds Apart."

Many industries like Germany's BASF create vast product streams of chemicals and useful materials from natural gas, used around the world every day. The alleged climate emergency hysteria pales in the face of the very real emergency needs of citizens for food, heat, goods and services as winter looms.

"The Crisis of the European Electricity System" is a Sept. 26, 2022, report by Swiss commodities expert, Alexander Stahel, for the Global Warming Policy Foundation, issued a day before the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines. Stahel outlines the serious problems of Europe's interconnected grids, where countries have increasingly relied on capacity from neighbours to stabilize or supply power at critical times.

The public are typically unaware that wind and solar require equivalent conventional power (typically natural gas from Combined Cycle generators) to provide stable back-up to the unstable, constantly surging or falling wind and solar output. Thus, the dream of a fossil-fuel-free "Energiewende" is unlikely to happen anywhere but perhaps Norway (hydro) or Iceland (geothermal). Friends of Science Society's report "What You Really Need to Know about Renewable Energy (That the Pembina Institute Won't Tell You)" gives a clear assessment of the challenges of wind and solar on the grid.

European filmmaker Marijn Poels had addressed food security risks for Europe in his film "The Uncertainty Has Settled," challenging the EU's obsession with climate change and wind/solar farms over food farms and energy security. In a 2018 interview with Friends of Science Society, Poels had indicated the German people were already suffering heat-or-eat poverty and power cut-offs due to climate policies and skyrocketing power prices.

The energy crisis is largely caused by lack of investment in fossil fuels, despite growing demand, as shown in Robert Lyman's report "The Myth of Stranded Assets."

Carbon dioxide-focussed climate policies have created the global energy crisis. However, a Sept. 23, 2022, discussion paper by MIT Prof. Emeritus Richard Lindzen shows that the climate narrative of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is simplistic "focusing narrowly on carbon dioxide as a warming agent, [and it] becomes implausible when applied to the details of the climate system."

Lindzen is a signatory to the World Climate Declaration of CLINTEL.

Current climate policies that reject oil, natural gas and coal are destroying Western nations, which constitute only 15% of the world's population, while emerging nations surge ahead, as outlined in Robert Lyman's report "When Giants Arise."

