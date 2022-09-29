Worldwide Crypto Exchange PayBito Adds VET, VTHO, and THETA to Its Asset List

Global crypto exchange platform, PayBito adds VET, THETA, and VTHO to its asset list to boost trading activities and improve the user experience on the trading platform.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PayBito has been positive about adding new cryptocurrencies to its exchange. The globally acclaimed crypto exchange platform has been adding new coins to its list. After TRX, NEAR, and AGRO, PayBito plans to add three new cryptocurrencies to its asset list including VET, VTHO, and THETA. The platform aims to provide a positive user experience and boost trading activities.

Even in the current crypto bear market, there has been a steady activity observed in exchange platforms. PayBito is a US-based crypto exchange platform that is built on blockchain technology and provides innovative features that are updated from time to time. Some of the popular cryptocurrencies that are already dominating the market such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, SV, Ripple, SHIBA, AVAX, EOS, TRX, NEAR, AGRO, etc are available in PayBito. The addition of THETA, VET, and VTHO offers new opportunities to the users and improves the activity in the globally acclaimed platform.

Chief of PayBito and a Blockchain maximalist, Mr. Raj Chowdhury asserts, "Cryptocurrency market has seen massive adoption in 2021, and is expected only to grow in 2022. The current bear market has not affected the daily trading volume. Adding new coins to the asset list, PayBito is affirmative and expects to observe an increase in trading activities in their global exchange platform". He has also highlighted the importance of blockchain analytics and optimizing crypto investigations.

PayBito is a US-based globally recognized crypto exchange platform mainly for its state-of-the-art blockchain architecture. The platform delivers a seamless trading experience with high-end security features and 24/7 customer support in multiple languages. The exchange is updated at regular intervals and focuses on investors' asset security. Any currency that PayBito adds undergoes multiple standards to be eligible for the platform and available for the users. This ensures the absolute safety of the users investing in the assets. PayBito is planning to extend its asset chart by adding new cryptocurrencies to the exchange.

The US-based exchange is recognized globally for its success with cryptocurrencies. The platform recently added AVAX, EOS, TRX, AGRO, NEAR, VET, THETA, and VTHO to its list. The platform offers its ingenious white-label crypto exchange solutions for institutional investors and enterprises who are planning to start their trading platforms. The platform has also undertaken a new crypto broker program and offers instant branded exchange with 400+ crypto markets, and 20+ fiat currencies for the brokers.

About VET:

VEChainThor is a blockchain platform that aims for "huge crypto adoption". VET is a VeChain token that is utilized to add value for "smart money" on smart contracts. Therefore, any transaction that takes place on the VeChainThor network, is conducted using VET cryptocurrency.

About THETA:

The blockchain network "Theta" has its two native coins TFUEL, and THETA Coin, used for voting on the protocol changes and executing transactions. In 2017, Jieyi Long founded THETA and provides a huge range of blockchain-based solutions to any problems faced by conventional video streaming sites.

About VTHO:

Similar to VET, the VTHO coin is also launched by the VeChainThor blockchain network. It is also known as VeThor Energy. The token is utilized to power transactions on the network and is equal to the charges of transacting on the blockchain network.

The global recession has led to massive cryptocurrency adoption around the World. PayBito is affirmative about the increase in crypto adoption and adds new features and assets to its list. The crypto market may be bearish, but the traders are positive about a better outcome by the year's end.

PayBito:

PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include a white-label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.

