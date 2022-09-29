Cleveland Browns Announce Partnership for TPI Efficiency to Become Official Utility Consultant

Cleveland Browns, Columbus Crew announce partnership for TPI Efficiency to become Official Utility Consultant of the Cleveland Browns and Official Utility Consultant of the Columbus Crew.

Cleveland, OH September 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Today, TPI announced multi-year partnerships to become the Official Utility Consultant of the Cleveland Browns and the Official Utility Consultant of the Columbus Crew.

TPI Efficiency is the first organization to concurrently agree to new partnerships with the two professional sports teams operated by Haslam Sports Group (HSG).

As the Official Utility Consultant of the Browns and Crew, TPI Efficiency will provide ongoing support for HSG to further strengthen business operations related to utilities.

“TPI Efficiency thrives on helping our clients save money on utility expenses. It is what we do,” said Roger Zona, Founder and CEO of TPI Efficiency. “The opportunity to engage with and assist organizations in their business efficiencies have made this partnership a win-win for everyone!”

About TPI Efficiency:

TPI Efficiency is an Ohio leader in energy brokerage and utility consulting. Headquartered in Cleveland, they are a licensed energy broker, serving businesses in every deregulated natural gas and electricity market. Founded in 2009, TPI recently celebrated 13 years in business, servicing over 3,800 commercial, industrial, educational, government, and nonprofit organizations across the country. For more information, visit TPIEfficiency.com.

About Haslam Sports Group:

Haslam Sports Group embraces the positive impact of sports and its unique opportunity to unify communities. Through the Haslam and Johnson families’ network of industry experience and relationships, their mission is to create world class organizations that achieve sustainable success, provide a best in class fan experience and give back to their region. They see themselves as stewards of true community assets. HSG looks to invest in strategic sports and entertainment opportunities. Haslam Sports Group’s current portfolio includes the Cleveland Browns and operating rights to Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew, as well as investments in HSG Ventures, HSG Facilities and other entities. For more information, visit haslamsports.com.

About the Cleveland Browns:

A member of the National Football League's AFC North division, the Cleveland Browns are operated by Haslam Sports Group (HSG) and have long been among the most iconic and historic professional football clubs. Bolstered by eight league titles, 13 division championships, and 17 Pro Football Hall of Famers, the Browns were established in 1945 as a charter team of the All-America Football Conference (AAFC). The Browns played their inaugural season in 1946 and finished in first place during each of the league's four years of existence (1946-49). Cleveland was one of three AAFC teams selected to merge with the NFL in 1950 and appeared in the league's title game in each of its first seven seasons, claiming three of its four NFL championships overall (1950; 1954-55; 1964) during that stretch. The Browns' 17 Pro Football Hall of Famers, the sixth-most in the NFL, include founder Paul Brown, legends Jim Brown, Otto Graham and Lou Groza, as well as Marion Motley and Bill Willis, two of the first African Americans who helped break professional sports' race barrier in 1946. After a relocation to Baltimore in 1995, Cleveland was awarded an expansion franchise that returned to play in 1999, retaining all the club's history and its namesake. In 2012, Dee and Jimmy Haslam, CEO of Pilot Flying J, purchased a controlling interest of the Cleveland Browns. Their vision for the Browns is to build a consistently winning football team, to take exceptional care of Browns fans and to be leaders in the Northeast Ohio community through the core areas of education, youth football and social justice while promoting volunteerism through the team's signature First and Ten volunteering movement.

About the Columbus Crew:

Columbus Crew is the first club in Major League Soccer. The Crew is operated by Haslam Sports Group and the Edwards Family. The Black & Gold are the 2021 Campeones Cup winners. The Club has won two MLS Cup championships in 2008 and 2020, one Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2002, as well as MLS Supporters’ Shield titles in 2004, 2008 and 2009. The 2022 campaign is the Crew’s 27th season in MLS as well as the Club’s first full season at Lower.com Field.

Website: ColumbusCrew.com | Twitter: @ColumbusCrew | Instagram: @ColumbusCrew | Hashtag: #Crew96 | Facebook.com/columbuscrew | App: ColumbusCrew.com/app | Stadium: Lower.com Field | Training Facility: OhioHealth Performance Center

