Invest Cyprus Welcomes JetBrains to The Club of Tech Companies That Have Selected Cyprus as Their New Office Location

JetBrains, the Czech software company that develops tools for software developers and project managers, has announced ambitious plans to develop a hub in Cyprus, a move welcomed today by Invest Cyprus. The company has relocated more than 220 staff members to offices in Paphos and Limassol, and hopes to create another 80 jobs.

"Invest Cyprus is very keen to help companies as they scale and grow, and it's encouraging to see employers such as JetBrains realize that Cyprus gives them the ability to expand further," said Invest Cyprus Chief Executive Officer, George Campanellas, "The investment by JetBrains is also further evidence that Cyprus is becoming a leading destination for tech companies in the European Union."

Discussing the move, Maxim Shafirov, the CEO of JetBrains, said: "Technology companies are attracted to Cyprus because of the incentives offered and the overall environment is conducive to growing our operations and clientele.

"We have already relocated more than 220 employees to Cyprus, and our goal is to increase that number to about 300 by the end of the year. While such relocation procedures need considerable time to be completed, the support we received from Invest Cyprus means everything was made much easier, and the transition for the company and its employees has been smooth."

Mr Campanellas added: "As the national authority responsible for attracting foreign investment and providing certainty to foreign companies operating in Cyprus, we are dedicating all our energy to this mission. Despite adverse international conditions, the ICT output exceeded 1.9 billion euros in 2021, and we are optimistic that it will be even higher by the end of this year."

Cyprus's geographical location, at the crossroads of Europe, Asia and Africa, alongside its highly-skilled, multi-lingual workforce, robust legal framework and business friendly environment make it the ideal investment destination for tech and business, said Mr Campanellas.

