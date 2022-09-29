AiCuris Anti-Infective Cures AG: AiCuris' Innovation Accelerator AiCubator Calls for Innovative Proposals to Propel Anti-Infective Drug Development in The Third Round

The AiCubator program was launched to provide first-hand support to fuel early research projects of young start-ups and academic teams that have the potential to become the next generation of resistance breaking anti-infective therapies

Up to three projects will be awarded AiCubator Resident Status and will benefit from financial support, the company's scientific know-how, its proven drug development expertise and its extensive network in the life science industry

AiCubator application period starts on October 1 st and will run until December 31, 2022

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2022 / AiCuris Anti-infective Cures AG, a leading clinical stage pharmaceutical company in the development of novel, resistance-breaking antiviral and antibacterial agents for the treatment of severe and potentially life-threatening infectious diseases, today announced the opening of the third round of its AiCubator corporate innovation accelerator initiative.

AiCubator was launched by AiCuris in 2020 and is designed to provide first-hand support to fuel the development of early research projects based on new ideas and scientific principles that address indications with high medical need in the anti-infective field, tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and prevent future pandemics. AiCubator residents, over a period of up to three years, will benefit from the scientific know-how and drug development expertise of AiCuris - a leading company in anti-infectives with a product already on the market. As part of the AiCubator program, residents learn how to transform great ideas into new products. Residents will get assistance in developing a clear strategy and development timeline, as well as putting together a convincing presentation of existing results, all important components to accelerate achievements and boost future fundraising success and licensing opportunities. In addition, residents will benefit from financial support and get access to AiCuris' extensive international network of renowned scientific partners, associations, and service providers, as well as other leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Interested parties can apply to the AiCubator program by filling in the AiCubator standard application form , describing the project, its status and development plans. Further information on the program can be found on the AiCuris AiCubator website .

"What really excited me in the early years of our AiCubator program, was the abundance of extraordinary ideas being developed every day in academia and in young biotechnology companies. Nevertheless, many of these ideas petered out due to a lack of business and development experience and, last but not least, a lack of funding," said Dr. Holger Zimmermann, CEO of AiCuris Anti-infective Cures AG . "At AiCuris, we strongly believe there is a need to nurture these ideas at a very early stage to fill pipeline gaps, combat AMR and prevent future pandemics. We are constantly looking for novel technologies and approaches that have the potential to make a difference in the treatment of infectious diseases where only limited or no therapies are available today. I'm curious to see this year's applications and am very much looking forward to supporting the winners' development over the next few years."

Academic groups at a research university or institute or biotech start-ups at the beginning of their journey that are working on antiviral or antibacterial research projects or early pre-clinical stage development programs are invited to apply to the AiCubator program. The focus of the initiative is on targeted antiviral and antibacterial therapies and applications in the following indications:

Antiviral therapy for: Hepatitis B virus (HBV cure) HIV cure BK Virus Epstein-Barr virus Adenovirus Pan-Herpesvirus Norovirus Pandemic preparedness solutions (RSV, pan-respiratory viruses)

Antibacterial non-small molecule therapy for: Bloodstream infections Diabetic foot infections Antimicrobial resistance Osteomyelitis

Novel platform approach in infectious diseases

Submitted projects will be evaluated by AiCuris experts based on various criteria, including status of target identification, preliminary efficacy data, as well as indications addressed and potential competitive advantages over existing standard of care. AiCuris selects up to three projects each year that are scientifically attractive but too early stage for licensing deals to join the program as residents.

AiCubator 2023 call - Important dates and deadlines:

Submission period:

October 1 - December 31, 2022, midnight CET

Announcement of winning projects:

April 2023

About AiCubator

To promote early ideas that might lead to novel resistance-breaking antibiotic or anti-infective approaches, each year, AiCuris selects promising research projects for the AiCubator, an innovative corporate incubator. The AiCubator initiative is dedicated to academic scientific groups or recently formed biotech start-ups with early-stage anti-infective projects in areas of high priority that are scientifically attractive but too early for licensing deals. The program was designed to help scientists and start-ups build their own business and grow their underlying ideas and approaches to an advanced level. Residents of the AiCubator program receive long-term first-hand support, including financial, business development as well as scientific and regulatory advice. Additionally, they gain insight into anti-infective drug development and the pharmaceutical business.

About AiCuris Anti-infective Cures AG

AiCuris, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, was founded in 2006 as a spin-off from Bayer and focuses on the discovery and development of drugs targeting infectious diseases. PREVYMIS™ (letermovir), a first-in-class non-nucleoside cytomegalovirus (CMV) inhibitor acting via a novel mechanism of action, was licensed to MSD in 2012 and is approved in the EU, US, Japan, and other parts of the world for the prevention of human CMV infections in adults who received allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The Company has a broad pipeline of clinical-stage and pre-clinical anti-viral and anti-bacterial product candidates. Its wholly owned lead asset, pritelivir, targeting single- or double-resistant herpes simplex virus (HSV) infections, is in phase 3 clinical development. Additional candidates are in development for the treatment of viruses, such as hepatitis B virus (HBV), adenoviruses and BK virus (BKV), as well as SARS-CoV2 and other viruses with pandemic potential. In the field of antibacterials, AiCuris seeks to develop innovative treatment options for indications with high medical need, including life-threatening, multidrug-resistant, hospital-treated pathogens. Product candidates for antimicrobial resistance (AMR), diabetic foot ulcers and sepsis are in pre-clinical development.

AiCuris is supported by a strong shareholder base, including lead investor SANTO Holding.

