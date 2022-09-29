3D Printed Drugs Market Industry Overview, Trends and Growth Opportunities Forecasted Till 2030

3D Printed Drugs Market

Rise in incidence of epilepsy and increasing awareness of 3D printing technology in developing countries are driving the 3D Printed Drugs market growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3D printed drugs are drugs created by 3D printing technology that are used to treat patients suffering from dysphagia. 3D printed drugs have a porous structure that can rapidly disintegrate in the mouth. Aprecia Pharmaceuticals Companys SPRITAM levetiracetam is the first 3D printed drug, launched in the US in August 2015 approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Continuous technological developments in 3D printing techniques, rise in incidence of epilepsy and increasing awareness of 3D printing technology in developing countries are driving the 3D Printed Drugs market growth. However, lack of government regulations related to these drugs and adverse effects of 3D printed drugs are expected to limit the market growth.

The analysis of the global 3D Printed Medicines market is based on forecast scenarios such as low growth scenario, medium growth scenario, and rapid growth scenario.

In a low growth scenario, the US will hold the highest market share in 2020 and the rest of North America market is expected to grow at the highest rate by 2030 registering a CAGR of 5.1%. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the analysis period due to rise in healthcare spending, increasing awareness related to 3D printing techniques, large patient population, and developments in healthcare infrastructure.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬:

• In North America, the US is projected to dominate the market in 2020, while the rest of North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

• Germany was a major player in the European 3D printed medicine market in 2016.

• Asia-Pacific will register the highest growth rate in the future.

• Australia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Asia-Pacific 3D printed medicine market.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Aprecia Pharmaceuticals,

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc.,

• Hewlett Packard Caribe,

• BV,

• LLC,

• 3D Printer Drug Machine,

• FabRx Ltd.

