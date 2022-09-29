Hybrid Seeds Market Worth $38.7 Billion by 2027 At A Growth Rate of 6.5% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Rising Demand For Fruits And Vegetables Among The Population Has Readily Aided The Hybrid Seeds Market Growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Hybrid Seeds Market size is estimated to reach $38.7 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Hybrid seeds are created by crossing two or more plants of different species intentionally. When two different types are crossed, a seed with one or more desired features is produced. The rising demand for fruits and vegetables among the population and the growing development in the hybridization technology of crops are some of the factors driving the Hybrid Seeds Industry forward during the projected period of 2022-2027.

Key takeaways :

1. Geographically, in 2021 North America held a dominant market share. This is owing to the rising development in the agricultural sector that gives rise to the usage of various types of technologies in agriculture which in turn enlarges the market growth. The U.S. agriculture sector extends beyond the farm business to include a range of farm-related industries. The largest of these are foodservice and food manufacturing. Agriculture is an important sector of the U.S. economy.

2. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the crops, livestock, and seafood produced in the United States contribute more than $300 billion to the economy each year. Moreover, owing to the growing agricultural industry, the production of different types of fruits and vegetables increases that further increasing the demand for food.

3. So, nowadays agriculture industry focuses on different types of hybrid methods in order to increase the production of different types of crops which in turn escalates the market growth.

4. The rising demand for fruits and vegetables among the population and the growing development in the hybridization technology of crops are some of the factors driving the Hybrid Seeds Market. However, the changes in climatic conditions tend to damage the crop which is one of the factors impeding the market growth.

5. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Hybrid Seeds Market Report.

Segmental Analysis :

1. The Hybrid Seeds Market based on Crop type can be further segmented into Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, and Fruits &Vegetables. Cereals & Grains held a dominant market share in the year 2021. Cereal crops are mostly grasses cultivated for their edible seeds.

2. The Hybrid Seed market based on the treatment can be further segmented into, Treated, and Untreated. Hospitals held a dominant market share in the year 2021. To protect crops from fungus and insects, treated hybrid seeds are covered with insecticides and other chemicals.

3. The Hybrid Seeds Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. In 2021, North America held a dominant market share of 34% as compared to its other counterparts. This is attributable to the increasing expansion of the agricultural sector, which leads to the use of various types of agricultural technologies, which expands market growth.

Competitive Landscape :

The top 5 players in the Hybrid Seeds Industry are -

1. Bayer AG

2. East West Seed

3. BASF SE

4. Syngenta Group

5. Sakata Seed Corporation

