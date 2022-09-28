SB 0130 of 2021
MICHIGAN, September 28 - Elections: scheduling; Elections: primary;
Elections: scheduling; May regular election and August regular election; eliminate, and replace with March regular election and June regular election. Amends secs. 3, 52, 53, 92, 93, 132, 133, 162, 163, 192, 193, 253, 254, 322, 345, 349, 370, 409a, 412, 432, 433, 467a, 534, 535, 551, 559, 591, 592, 598, 611, 623a, 641, 642, 642a, 686a, 737a, 821, 963 & 970e of 1954 PA 116 (MCL 168.3 et seq.).
