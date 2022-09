Workplace Wellness Market to See Huge Growth & Profitable Business | Virgin Pulse, Vitality Health, ComPsych, WorkStride

Workplace Wellness Market

Large-sized organizations dominated the market in 2019 and are expected to maintain their dominance during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Significant increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide and adoption of sedentary lifestyle are the major factors driving the growth of the Workplace wellness market. Additionally, the economic benefits offered by these programs and the increasing awareness and implementation of wellness programs by employers are driving the growth of the workplace wellness market.

Workplace health screening and assessment dominated 2019. There has been an increase in the adoption of health screening and assessment programs by most employers worldwide to improve the health fitness of their employees.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ

โ€ข By type, the health screening & assessment segment dominated the workplace wellness market in 2019

โ€ข By end user, the large-size organizations segment dominated the market in 2019, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

โ€ข North America accounted for the largest share in the global workplace wellness market.

๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

โ€ข Fitbit,

โ€ข Novant Health,

โ€ข EXOS,

โ€ข Virgin Pulse,

โ€ข Vitality Health,

โ€ข ComPsych,

โ€ข HealthifyMe,

โ€ข MDVIP,

โ€ข Marino Wellness,

โ€ข WorkStride

