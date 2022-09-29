Cosmetic Surgery Market Industry Overview, Trends and Growth Opportunities Forecasted Till 2031

Cosmetic Surgery Market

The growth of cosmetic surgical procedures; Increase in demand for aesthetic procedures; and increase in technological advancements in the healthcare sector.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological developments in the medical device industry to produce advanced cosmetic surgical products are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the global cosmetic surgery market during the cosmetic surgery market forecast.

The growth of global cosmetic surgery market share is mainly driven by the growth of cosmetic surgical procedures; Increase in demand for aesthetic procedures; and increase in technological advancements in the health care sector. Moreover, the increase in the number of cosmetic surgical product approvals is fueling the growth of the cosmetic surgery market. For example, in January 2021, Johnson & Johnson, a medical device and pharmaceutical company, received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its new mentor MemoryGel Boost breast implant for breast augmentation in women.

North America accounted for the majority of the global cosmetic surgery market in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The increase in the number of breast augmentation procedures is attributed to the increase in the number of cosmetic surgery product approvals, the presence of the cosmetic surgery industry, and advancements in healthcare, medical devices, and aesthetics in the region.

The market is segmented into breast augmentation, eyelid surgery, liposuction, rhinoplasty and others. The surgical segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend over the forecast period due to the increase in the number of breast augmentation procedures and the number of approvals for cosmetic surgery of breast implants.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Abbvie Inc,

• Bausch Health Companies Inc.,

• Candela Syneron,

• Cynosure inc,

• Galderma SA,

• Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA,

• Sientra Inc,

• Sinclair Pharmaceuticals Limited,

• Teoxane Laboratories,

• Johnson and Johnson

