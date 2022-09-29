Cognet9 and Solve.Care Partner to Provide Artificial Intelligence for Healthcare
Initial focus to be on public health initiatives in Korea to provide better healthcare services.
By using both the Solve.Care and Cognet9 platform, we are able to create a powerful offering to the market, not just in Korea but for the rest of the world.”INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solve.Care, the healthcare platform company that leverages blockchain to deliver better care, higher accountability and lower risk, and Cognet9, Korea’s first artificial intelligence (AI) managed service company, today announced that they have formed a partnership. They aim to deliver better healthcare to Koreans via government sponsored local health and wellness centers
— Pradeep Goel, CEO Solve.Care
Cognet9 will utilize sensitive healthcare data that has been collected in a secure and regulatory compliant way from the Solve.Care Platform. Using AI, the data will be analyzed and transformed into powerful predictive models. The two companies will work together to launch AI powered healthcare networks in Korea, concentrating on chronic disease management. The immediate focus of these new networks will be centered on government initiatives providing better care for the Korean community. Insurance and employer-employee networks will also be a target market later on.
Solve.Care CEO Pradeep Goel said, “There are great synergies to be achieved with this agreement. By using both the Solve.Care and Cognet9 platform, we are able to create a powerful offering to the market, not just in Korea but for the rest of the world. By incorporating AI onto the Solve.Care platform, we have become a full-fledged Web 3.0 healthcare platform company.”
Cognet9 COO SeonHo Han said, “By working with Solve.Care we are able to expand our service offerings, as well as our client base to include entities such as the government, insurers, and hospitals in working with sensitive and private data, that has been collected in a very compliant manner.”
The company has recently made a host of announcements regarding the Korean market. The most recent was the appointment of Korea’s blockchain pioneer, Park Chang-ki, to its Advisory Board. Other announcements include the partnership with Inha University. They were also made blockchain advisors to the Metaverse Doctors Alliance where the SOLVE token would be adopted as the payment currency of choice for the upcoming metaverse hospital, and the partnership agreement with EMEDI Healthcare to integrate their Smart Rings onto the Solve.Care Platform.
