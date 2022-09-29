Fortified Food Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Fortified Food Market Size is Estimated at $172.4 Million in 2020, Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.1% During Forecast Period 2021-2026

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA , September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Fortified Food Market size is estimated at $172.4 Million in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Fortified Foods are foods that possess nutrients supplemented to them that are not organically present in them. These foods are aimed at enhancing nutrition and supplement health advantages. For example, milk is frequently fortified with vitamin D and calcium could be supplemented to fruit juice extracts. The rising appreciation around keeping up an ailment-free and a healthful way of life is driving the fortified foods market worldwide. Fortified foods supply additional microelements are inclusive of significant trace elements and diverse vitamins. An enhanced food implies that nutrients which disappeared at the time of processing are supplemented. Further, various refined grains are enhanced such as wheat flour could be supplemented back with folic acid, riboflavin and iron after processing. This is targeted at bringing back its authentic vitamin levels. Typical diseases that are brought about by lack of nutrients such as rickets and pellagra have been practically removed through the intakes of fortified foods and this determinant is fuelling the growth of the fortified foods market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Fortified Food Market highlights the following areas -

1. Fortified Food Market growth is being driven by the rising prevalence of incessant ailments like obesity, diabetes and cancer.

2. Geographically, North America Fortified Food Market dominated the global market by 44% revenue market share in 2020 owing to increased mindfulness of health and the great attention on fortified foods in the U.S. is fuelling the Fortified Food Market during the forecast period 2021-2026,

3. Children are specifically susceptible to the insufficiency of nutrients. Plenty of children and teenagers do not match the everyday nutrient essentials in the absence of supplementary vitamins and minerals. Fortified and enhanced diets are significant origins of nutrients for children, particularly for iron, zinc and B vitamins. These advantages are propelling the Fortified Food Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

4. Food makers turning their attention towards the manufacture of fortified commodities is propelling the Fortified Food Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Based on Type, Basic Fortified Food Market accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020 owing to the people’s increasing inclination towards healthier diet options amidst the crisis created by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

2. Based on Application, Dairy products segment dominates the Fortified Food Market in 2020 and is also estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast time period of 2021-2026

3. Based on Geography, North America Fortified Food Market accounted for 44% revenue share in 2020. The rising prevalence of chronic ailments is making customers more health conscious and customers are switching to healthier diet options like fortified food.

4. The primary advantage of food fortification is that it does not need the intended association of people to alter their food practices but can be put into action by the food industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Fortified Food industry are -

1. Dean Foods Company

2. Kraft Foods Inc.

3. Kellogg Company

4. Meiji Holdings Company , Ltd.

5. Nestle S.A.

